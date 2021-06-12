Cathy Barker: Hearts broken open

Families torn apart, languages lost, beloved land left behind… now the grief is revived with the news of these deaths. What, if anything, were their families told? How did their caretakers feel? Who laid awake at night over this? Our hearts should break. All of our hearts.

We are in touch with Canadian friends via Zoom, and their hearts were breaking at this news. They wore orange shirts, relating that a girl had shown up at one of these boarding schools wearing a very special orange shirt her grandmother had made for her. How could she have known that all the new arrivals’ clothing would be burned, while their hair was cut off and their indoctrination began. If I’d had an orange shirt, I would have run to put it on. That story touched my heart.

My husband, Rev. Dick Weaver, felt moved to talk about this wrenching, tragic discovery in his sermon this past Sunday. He spoke of the boarding schools as only the tip of the iceberg. Injustice continues, like the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women -- finally we are hearing about this tragedy and attempting to address it. So many secrets, so many broken hearts. Dick has a heart for the water protectors; he spent some time in solidarity at Standing Rock several years ago.