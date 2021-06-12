Cathy Barker: Hearts broken open

I’m reading a wonderful book called “Braiding Sweetgrass.” The author, Robin Wall Kimmerer, has a deep love of nature, expressed through two distinct lenses: she is a botanist, and she is a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. I would add that she is an outstanding writer, weaving stories of Native respect and relationships with the natural world with scientific explanations. She is a respected professor; I imagine her classes to be incredible, the kind you never want to miss.
Last week I read Kimmerer’s account of the federal government’s Indian Removal policies through which Native peoples were driven from their homelands -- she uses the verb “wrenched.” When this did not remove their identity, an even more dramatic approach was tried: separating children from their homes and families and cultures, sending them off to “Christian” boarding schools to try to erase their identities.
Whenever I think about these boarding schools and the severe deprivation the children and their families experienced, I feel a wave of embarrassment that it was done in the name of my own faith. What misguided concept of Jesus’ teachings led them to feel these children were not good enough, loved enough, or smart enough? I have known only one person who survived this “education” and she did not want to talk about it, ever -- it was too deeply painful.
Then comes the news that one of these old schools was hiding an ugly secret -- over 200 children’s bodies were found in unmarked graves. My first thought: God was the first to weep.
Families torn apart, languages lost, beloved land left behind… now the grief is revived with the news of these deaths. What, if anything, were their families told? How did their caretakers feel? Who laid awake at night over this? Our hearts should break. All of our hearts.
We are in touch with Canadian friends via Zoom, and their hearts were breaking at this news. They wore orange shirts, relating that a girl had shown up at one of these boarding schools wearing a very special orange shirt her grandmother had made for her. How could she have known that all the new arrivals’ clothing would be burned, while their hair was cut off and their indoctrination began. If I’d had an orange shirt, I would have run to put it on. That story touched my heart.
My husband, Rev. Dick Weaver, felt moved to talk about this wrenching, tragic discovery in his sermon this past Sunday. He spoke of the boarding schools as only the tip of the iceberg. Injustice continues, like the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women -- finally we are hearing about this tragedy and attempting to address it. So many secrets, so many broken hearts. Dick has a heart for the water protectors; he spent some time in solidarity at Standing Rock several years ago.
How ironic that Native peoples, who have been on this continent much longer than any of my people, have been treated like the “aliens” that Jeremiah spoke of in the Hebrew Scriptures. The prophet offered guidance that we still need to hear:
“For if you truly amend your ways and your doings, if you truly act justly with one another, if you do not oppress the alien, the orphan, and the widow, or shed innocent blood in this place, and if you do not go after other gods to your own hurt, then I will dwell with you in this place…” (Jeremiah 7: 5-7)
There is always hope that we can do better, that our hearts will not just be broken, but broken open so that we can let more compassion flow. I believe this is the way of Jesus.
Cathy Barker is a retired minister of United Church of Christ, who leads Circle of Trust experiences: Geography of Grace and The Soul of Aging. She is among the founders of Singing Waters Montana.