Cast your vote for candidates who support veterans

Unions private or public serve the needs of their members whether wages and benefits, workplace safety, or maintaining and upholding the integrity of their profession. As VA employees struggle under ever tightening budgets, hiring freezes, and attacks on their rights as U.S. citizens to organize and collectively bargain, more and more Veterans are being swept aside like so much detritus. We love our Veterans except when it’s time to fully fund the VA facilities; we love our Veterans except when it’s time to hire sufficient staff to care for their needs; we love our Veterans when it comes to election season; we love our Veterans but we despise those who care for them because they feed from the public trough; because they refuse to devalue the work they do; because the enjoy the same rights as all Americans, including the right to belong to a union. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed a host of shortcomings not the least of which is that unionized local, state, and federal employees are not the enemy or a necessary evil that needs reigning in, they are in fact heroes and none more so than those who are responsible for providing quality care and services to the Veterans we love.