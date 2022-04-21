Casey Fitzsimmons: The new IRS so-called ‘billionaires’ tax’ will eventually come for all of us

In a desperate attempt to fund the tax-and-spend policies that he hopes will rally progressive voters before the midterm election, President Biden has proposed a federal tax on assets, similar to previously proposed and failed wealth taxes, on what he says will be only a handful of billionaires. However, does anyone really believe that’s where it will end?

The federal government has a long history of initially targeting the rich for a new tax, only to levy it on a larger and larger base of less wealthy families down the line. In 1913, the relatively new federal income tax on individual wage earners applied the top 7% rate to people making more than $500,000 a year ($14.5 million in today’s dollars). We all know how that worked out.

The same thing happened with the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) approved in 1969, which was originally supposed to affect only 155 people making a high income but paying no taxes. By 2010 the AMT had expanded to the point that Congress had to step in to prevent it from hitting 30 million taxpayers, 20% of all filers.

There is no reason to believe President Biden’s “Billionaires’ Tax” would be any different. As the government’s never-ending need for cash grows, so will the tax base. And that could be disastrous for many people in a state like Montana.

Because this federal asset tax would force successful ranchers, farmers and small business owners to pay a 20% tax on unrealized gains, they could be faced with huge tax bills based on the value of their ranching and farming operations, not the income they bring in. Descendants of settlers and state ag industry founders could be forced to sell off family business assets to pay a federal tax bill calculated on the government’s arbitrary estimate of net worth, not what those assets generate now and without taking into account what they might lose in upcoming, tougher years.

The owners of those assets would not be the only people impacted by the federal asset tax either. Think of all the Montana jobs created by big ranches, farms and successful small businesses, as well as the money they pump into the state economy and spend with other Montana companies. Everyone would feel the effects.

Supporters of the federal asset tax try to portray it as a plan to make taxes more equitable by forcing successful business owners to pay their fair share. But there’s nothing fair about it.

Americans with substantial assets already pay a 37% tax rate on ordinary income and 23.8% in capital gains tax, assessed when those assets are sold and their true, market-based value can be measured. The 16th Amendment, which created the income tax, intentionally imposed that tax on only earnings, not savings or assets. Politicians back then knew that taking away those private resources to support government spending would be unfair. It’s a shame that some of today’s officeholders don’t share that opinion.

Casey Fitzsimmons and his wife Alison raise cattle and young children on a ranch near Canyon Creek. Casey is also formerly a Chester Coyote, a Carroll College Saint, and a Detroit Lion.

