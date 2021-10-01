Carroll ranked No. 1 by US News for 11th consecutive year

Carroll is affordable! A high-need, high achieving student from Montana will typically receive a Carroll financial aid package that covers the entire cost of tuition. The student may need to do some work study to get to that level, but we have jobs that meet a wide range of interests for those willing to work. In fact, recent data shows that less than $10 separated Carroll College from Montana’s flagship universities on a net price for highest-need students.

In addition to its foundation in the liberal arts which are central to the over 40 undergraduate majors and minors to choose from, Carroll also continues to expand its portfolio of graduate programs. Complementing the Master of Accountancy program which began in 2018, Carroll has launched three critically important post-graduate healthcare programs to address the growing workforce needs in the state and region: Master of Social Work; Accelerated Nursing; and the Healthcare Leadership Certificate. Carroll welcomed its first cohort of Accelerated Nursing and Master of Social Work students this summer and fall, and its second cohort of Healthcare Leadership Certificate participants.