Carroll ranked No. 1 by US News for 11th consecutive year

On September 13, we learned the incredible news that Carroll College was named for the 11th year in a row the #1 Regional College in the 15 western United States (including Texas) by U.S. News and World Report. No other Catholic college or university in the United States has maintained this status for 11 consecutive years. This is a record and makes Carroll stand out as one of the premier Catholic colleges in the entire country. In fact, Princeton University is the only other university nationwide to have maintained their #1 status in their category by U.S. News and World Report for 11 consecutive years. We are in excellent company!
In addition to the number one ranking for “Best Regional College in the West,” Carroll moved up to the #2 position for “Best Value College in the West” and earned the #3 ranking for “Best Regional College in the West for Veterans.”
Carroll’s position as the highest ranked private college in the Pacific Northwest for value is a testament to the efforts being made to ensure Carroll is accessible and affordable for all who seek a four-year or graduate education on our campus. With 99 percent of our students receiving some form of institutional aid coupled with the most competitive merit scholarships in the region, Carroll is committed to serving our most promising students regardless of financial need. Plus, the full benefits offered through our Yellow Ribbon program provide an affordable pathway for our veterans and their dependents.
Carroll is affordable! A high-need, high achieving student from Montana will typically receive a Carroll financial aid package that covers the entire cost of tuition. The student may need to do some work study to get to that level, but we have jobs that meet a wide range of interests for those willing to work. In fact, recent data shows that less than $10 separated Carroll College from Montana’s flagship universities on a net price for highest-need students.
In addition to its foundation in the liberal arts which are central to the over 40 undergraduate majors and minors to choose from, Carroll also continues to expand its portfolio of graduate programs. Complementing the Master of Accountancy program which began in 2018, Carroll has launched three critically important post-graduate healthcare programs to address the growing workforce needs in the state and region: Master of Social Work; Accelerated Nursing; and the Healthcare Leadership Certificate. Carroll welcomed its first cohort of Accelerated Nursing and Master of Social Work students this summer and fall, and its second cohort of Healthcare Leadership Certificate participants.
In an effort to creatively expand educational opportunities for its students, Carroll has sought out numerous innovative public-private partnerships in the Helena community and state of Montana. In addition to the 3+3 dual-degree program with the University of Montana’s Blewett School of Law and a 4+1 arrangement with their Master of Public Administration Program, Carroll has recently begun a collaborative planning process with St. Peter’s Health to explore the potential development of a first-of-its-kind multi-purpose community health center and academic facility on the campus of Carroll College. We plan to present a comprehensive proposal to both the Carroll Board of Trustees and the St. Peter’s Health Board of Directors in late February 2022, with construction on the new center potentially commencing next summer pending approval of both boards.
Finding opportunities to expose our students to experiential learning, research, and hands-on training will not only benefit our students as they begin their professional careers, it will also ensure that we are sending forth well-prepared and confident graduates into the workforce. We are extremely proud of the quality of student and individual that graduates from Carroll – we help form Saints who both do well and do good.
We are proud of our $2 million enhancement to create one of the most state-of-the-art nursing simulated learning facilities in Montana thanks to a very generous gift by the E. L. Wiegand Foundation and other generous donors. Additionally, we are planning to commence a major phase II enhancement to our library through a very generous gift from Roy and Frances Simperman, the Sunderlund Foundation, and other generous donors this coming summer.
At Carroll, we carry the mindset that we can continually build and improve upon what we have. Whether it is creating state-of-the-art facilities on campus, expanding our academic programs, or initiating innovative partnerships, this approach keeps Carroll College at the forefront of higher education in our region and nation.
Early fall is the time for students to apply to college and Carroll’s application is free and available at www.carroll.edu.
Thank you, Helena and Montana for supporting Carroll, our #1 designation is also a wonderful recognition of your support!