Carroll College reflects on the past year and looks to the future

The year 2020 began as most new years do at Carroll College, with everyone ramping up for the start of spring semester and planning for commencement as well as summer session and our robust international study abroad program, including a “Summer Programme” at Oxford University. However, the world changed during the first two weeks of March when we made the decision to convert every class at the college to remote delivery and do it in under two weeks. This task would normally appear impossible. However, this was no ordinary year and our faculty and staff rose to the occasion! By March 23, the entire college had been moved to remote delivery, with all but 200 students returning home to finish the semester.