Carroll College reflects on the past year and looks to the future

Carroll College reflects on 2020
The year 2020 began as most new years do at Carroll College, with everyone ramping up for the start of spring semester and planning for commencement as well as summer session and our robust international study abroad program, including a “Summer Programme” at Oxford University. However, the world changed during the first two weeks of March when we made the decision to convert every class at the college to remote delivery and do it in under two weeks. This task would normally appear impossible. However, this was no ordinary year and our faculty and staff rose to the occasion! By March 23, the entire college had been moved to remote delivery, with all but 200 students returning home to finish the semester.
The advent of the global pandemic last spring would not dampen the spirit of Carroll. Our students who remained on campus immediately leapt into action by creating “Carroll Cares,” serving the elderly and immunocompromised who needed help with groceries, errands and prescription delivery. Our Campus Ministry team visited nursing homes and helped our elderly know they were loved and prayers were being said for them. In addition, our Marching Back team developed a comprehensive plan which included testing nearly all our students for the COVID-19 virus upon their return in mid-August, as well as hundreds of other safety measures. This enormous effort created a “Carroll bubble” which held through the end of the semester.
Carroll did not need to go fully remote for even one day this fall – we were one of only 27% of American colleges and universities who were able to remain in person all semester. Nearly 500 students, faculty and staff were tested at the end of the semester and only a handful reported positive COVID results – through the Herculean efforts of our whole campus community, the “Carroll bubble” endured.
Looking ahead to 2021 and beyond
I must admit that on 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, Victoria and I will lift a glass toasting the last few moments of a very challenging year, and most importantly, toasting the hope and promise that 2021 brings.
Here at Carroll, we used the challenges brought on by 2020 to plan and prepare for our future. This involved the creation of our “Realign, Reinvest, and Reimagine our Future” plan, which was released to the campus on Dec. 14. While this plan involved some difficult decisions to ensure a balanced budget for next year, it also set the stage for growth at Carroll in both our undergraduate and graduate programs. Central to this plan are new partnerships to be developed here in the Helena community and with other institutions around the nation, including current efforts to develop a collaborative 2+2 electrical engineering program with the University of North Dakota, where students could complete the majority of the course work here at Carroll.
Carroll, through its mission as a diocesan Catholic liberal arts college, has a long-standing tradition of preparing students for careers in “helping fields.” These are careers where graduates are focused on helping others, whether through nursing, medicine and allied health or in majors such as psychology, sociology, theology or anthrozoology. This autumn, we had 75.2% of our students enrolled in “helping fields” majors. That is extraordinary.
Carroll provides a direct public benefit to the state of Montana. Seventy-one percent of our graduates are employed in Montana five years after graduation in high demand and high paying jobs. Carroll can account for 545 of Montana’s current active registered nurses, and our graduation rate is 16.5 percentage points higher than the five-state average. We provide a world-class education to the sons and daughters of Montana while at the same time serving as a net importer of talent to the state without spending a single penny of state taxpayers’ dollars.
Most importantly, our students and graduates exemplify something special about Carroll which is a part of our Catholic tradition – truth, goodness and beauty!
Over the next year and beyond, you will see many new partnerships, innovative programs, and bridges to our community and state coming out of Carroll College. We will launch our new Accelerated Nursing program and our new Master of Social Work program to prepare licensed clinical social workers. These are two of many future programs which benefit from our strong liberal arts foundation and are steeped in the “helping fields.”