Carroll College: Not for school but for life

As we move into the 2021/2022 academic year, which we profoundly hope will be a post-pandemic year, I want to emphasize to our community, our students, and those who employ our students and graduates, that Carroll College remains as it always has been, a college committed to the liberal arts. The liberal arts serve as the foundation for all academic paths and enable students to develop the capability to think critically, communicate clearly, and solve complex problems. The past year of COVID-19 has presented many challenges, both social and financial, and has had the added impact of driving healthcare professions into the public eye and increasing the demand for those professions. Carroll’s response to that demand was highlighted in a recent article in the Helena Independent Record, and it is true that we are adding curricula to meet that need. However, I do want to emphasize to all our employers, to the Carroll community, and to our Helena and regional community that we are a liberal arts college. No added offerings and no internal readjustments undertaken in the last year are intended to shake our fundamental commitment to the liberal arts and our recognition that they are the core of what we offer.