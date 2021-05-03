Carroll College: Not for school but for life

As we move into the 2021/2022 academic year, which we profoundly hope will be a post-pandemic year, I want to emphasize to our community, our students, and those who employ our students and graduates, that Carroll College remains as it always has been, a college committed to the liberal arts. The liberal arts serve as the foundation for all academic paths and enable students to develop the capability to think critically, communicate clearly, and solve complex problems. The past year of COVID-19 has presented many challenges, both social and financial, and has had the added impact of driving healthcare professions into the public eye and increasing the demand for those professions. Carroll’s response to that demand was highlighted in a recent article in the Helena Independent Record, and it is true that we are adding curricula to meet that need. However, I do want to emphasize to all our employers, to the Carroll community, and to our Helena and regional community that we are a liberal arts college. No added offerings and no internal readjustments undertaken in the last year are intended to shake our fundamental commitment to the liberal arts and our recognition that they are the core of what we offer.
Carroll’s motto is “Non scholae, sed vitae.” This translates to “Not for school, but for life.” This motto is expressed in our preparation of students who are not simply equipped with specific skills and disciplinary knowledge, but rather students who are also prepared to thoughtfully engage with the professional, social, civic, and moral challenges in their lives. This is what the liberal arts prepares students to do: to both think critically about the relationships between and among various aspects of life and work and to respond articulately and creatively within a solid moral and ethical framework.
This is the essence of what Carroll offers as a diocesan, Catholic, liberal arts institution and I cannot envision a time when we could adequately fulfill our college’s motto and mission without a profound reliance on the liberal arts.
One of the lessons emerging from the pandemic is that science combined with a humanistic approach is necessary for appropriate societal response. It has been said that science tells us how; the humanities tell us why. In the upcoming months, our new Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Jennifer Glowienka, and I will be working with our faculty to strengthen and expand our identity as a liberal arts institution. I believe that one of the outcomes of that work will be to help our students respond to major events like the pandemic with scientific competency as well as intellectual, emotional, and social awareness and sensibility.
As always, Carroll welcomes input and engagement. Feel free to write me directly at President@Carroll.edu.
John E. Cech, Ph.D., is president of Carroll College.