Carroll College marching back with safety as top priority

On August 17, Carroll College began the fall 2020 semester with over 1,100 students returning to campus with bright smiles, a desire to be safe, and clearly happy to be here in person. The campus, which had been quiet since March 17, was once again alive with energy and vibrancy.
At 7 am on Monday, ASCC President Shae Bills and Trustees Monsignor Kevin O’Neill and Dr. Russ Bell joined me for a first day of the fall semester tradition of distributing free muffins in front of the Campus Center. Everything that day appeared to be normal with the exceptions that the muffins were pre-packaged, and all students, faculty and staff were wearing their masks and were instinctively maintaining six feet of physical distance. Well, perhaps I should say everything was the NEW normal.
Carroll College is one of the only colleges and universities in the region and Pacific Northwest which is both paying for and encouraging 100% of our students to test for COVID-19 upon their arrival on campus. We tested over 1,000 students and are publishing a weekly prevalence report on our Marching Back website, www.carroll.edu/marchingback, updated on Fridays. We are working closely with Lewis and Clark Public Health to both ensure that any students who test positive are properly isolated as well as contact trace any other students who may be impacted. Our internal and external processes and systems have been employed and are working well.
I have urged our students to take a pledge to: 1) protect themselves; 2) protect each other and our Helena community; and 3) maintain physical distance and good hygiene. This can be done by wearing their masks at all times; maintaining six feet of physical distance; and ensuring they are washing their hands and using sanitizers.
I am proud of our campus Marching Back planning team for the incredible work done this summer to prepare for the start of this fall semester. I am also grateful to our many staff and our nursing students who both staffed and managed our campus-wide testing efforts over the past couple of weeks.
Last weekend, I asked each of our new freshmen to be responsible citizens on and off campus and not do anything such as participate in off-campus events with large crowds which would jeopardize their health or the health and safety of our community. I am also making that same request to our returning students and the entire Carroll community.
Working together, we are focused on ensuring our students are healthy, enjoying safe and in-person classes and being responsible members of the Helena and greater Montana community.
In addition to our focus on our community’s health, we have also been focused on campus safety and security over the past year and have made many changes, including the restriction of access to all buildings on campus including our residence halls which are now locked 24/7.
We have brought in safety and security experts who have made several recommendations. One of the results of these efforts has been the decision to hire a Director of Campus Safety and Security. We have four outstanding candidates who are currently interviewing on campus. I expect to work with our Interim Dean of Students to make a decision on who we will hire within the next two weeks. It is our hope that this new director will begin working on campus by October 1 or sooner.
Please know Carroll College recognizes our role as an important partner of both the Helena and the greater Montana community. We are committed to providing a safe and healthy campus environment for our students, and we appreciate the incredible support we have received from Lewis and Clark Public Health and from the Governor’s Office, as well as our many donors and supporters.
Thank you all for welcoming our students!
John E. Cech, Ph.D., is the president of Carroll College.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!