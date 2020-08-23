Carroll College marching back with safety as top priority

I have urged our students to take a pledge to: 1) protect themselves; 2) protect each other and our Helena community; and 3) maintain physical distance and good hygiene. This can be done by wearing their masks at all times; maintaining six feet of physical distance; and ensuring they are washing their hands and using sanitizers.

I am proud of our campus Marching Back planning team for the incredible work done this summer to prepare for the start of this fall semester. I am also grateful to our many staff and our nursing students who both staffed and managed our campus-wide testing efforts over the past couple of weeks.

Last weekend, I asked each of our new freshmen to be responsible citizens on and off campus and not do anything such as participate in off-campus events with large crowds which would jeopardize their health or the health and safety of our community. I am also making that same request to our returning students and the entire Carroll community.

Working together, we are focused on ensuring our students are healthy, enjoying safe and in-person classes and being responsible members of the Helena and greater Montana community.