Carroll College is blessed to be a part of Helena

Carroll College is happy to welcome 1,100 students back to campus from across Montana, 40 different states and 12 different countries with nearly 900 living on campus in our residence halls and apartments. We are elated to be 100% in-person this year and proud of the fact that last year we are among 27% of the colleges and universities in America which did not have to go remote for a single day.

The spirit and energy on campus is palpable and is vibrating through Helena. Our students are wonderful members of the Helena community enjoying our restaurants, coffee shops, brew houses and retail establishments. In addition to the huge impact of our students to the community, Carroll generates significant activity in Helena with parents, family, alumni and friends frequently visiting the campus. And of course, we are proud of our Fighting Saints 12 athletic teams who compete locally and across Montana and the Northwest. Thank you, Helena for supporting our athletic programs. Plan on attending our first home game with fans in nearly two years on Saturday, Sept. 4, against Montana Tech.