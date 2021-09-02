Carroll College is blessed to be a part of Helena

Carroll College is happy to welcome 1,100 students back to campus from across Montana, 40 different states and 12 different countries with nearly 900 living on campus in our residence halls and apartments. We are elated to be 100% in-person this year and proud of the fact that last year we are among 27% of the colleges and universities in America which did not have to go remote for a single day.
The spirit and energy on campus is palpable and is vibrating through Helena. Our students are wonderful members of the Helena community enjoying our restaurants, coffee shops, brew houses and retail establishments. In addition to the huge impact of our students to the community, Carroll generates significant activity in Helena with parents, family, alumni and friends frequently visiting the campus. And of course, we are proud of our Fighting Saints 12 athletic teams who compete locally and across Montana and the Northwest. Thank you, Helena for supporting our athletic programs. Plan on attending our first home game with fans in nearly two years on Saturday, Sept. 4, against Montana Tech.
I would like to offer thanks on behalf of our campus for the unwavering support Helena and our greater region have provided to Carroll and to our students. We appreciate the many internship, clinical, teacher educational and field opportunities for our students. We also appreciate employment opportunities for our students as they make Helena their home for at least four years and of course, much longer for many who chose to stay and go to work in our beautiful community.
Carroll understands the continuing concerns with COVID-19 in our community, state and nation. I am proud of the fact that we were the first four-year college in Montana to encourage testing for ALL of our students upon return. Also pleased to report that as of the writing of this guest editorial, we have tested over 60% of our student body and recorded a positivity rate of .034 of 1%, which was approximately 30 times below the state average. This reflects the fact that our students are taking the current pandemic seriously and have been careful. Additionally, Carroll was the first four-year campus in Montana to implement a mask mandate for all classrooms and meetings with students, faculty and staff until our county’s infection rate returns to moderate, when we will return to masks “highly recommended.”
We are grateful to Lewis and Clark Public Health for their support and advice as well as St. Peter’s Health and Leo Pocha Clinic for their support in providing vaccination clinics on campus as well as Shodair Children’s Hospital for their partnership in processing our campus COVID-19 tests. Student, faculty and staff safety (as well as our community) is our highest priority on campus.
We are proud to have launched three new critically important health care programs for our community and region: 1) Accelerated Nursing; 2) Master of Social Work (MSW); and 3) Healthcare Leadership Certificate. These programs combined brought in an enrollment of 56 new students! Many thanks to Montana philanthropist Terry Payne for his support of our new MSW program, which is focused on addressing Montana’s mental health concerns.
Carroll is proud of its liberal arts and Catholic foundation. Our motto “Not for School but for Life” truly speaks to the preparation our students receive in their time here at Carroll. The preparation for not only a promising and fruitful career but a glorious adventure through life is the foundation of Carroll College.
This fall we are continuing with many planning projects including planning with St. Peter’s Health regarding an incredible partnership which will create one of the most innovative clinics/educational facilities in the nation, improving the quality of education and health in our community. We are planning to have a formal proposal to submit to both of our respective boards later this academic year.
Finally, I’d like to welcome a wonderful new group of students and faculty to our campus this fall: St. Andrew School’s High School will be located on our campus this year, and we are excited by this terrific partnership.
Carroll College is poised for a phenomenal year and future. None of this would be possible without the support of our community, our alumni, parents, faculty, staff and donors. Thank you. We are blessed!
John E. Cech, Ph.D., is president of Carroll College.