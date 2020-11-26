Carroll College gives thanks!

On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, our students departed campus to be with their families across Montana and 36 other states. We ended the semester on a high note thanks to the help and support of the Helena community and the cooperation of the Carroll community.
Only 27% of America’s colleges committed to in-person learning
Out of nearly 3,000 colleges and universities surveyed this fall, Carroll College is among the 27 percent who had planned to open fully or primarily in-person for the entire autumn semester. The other 73 percent were either fully or primarily online or operated in a hybrid format. We remained fully open with 80+ percent of our students living on campus and the vast majority of our classes meeting each day in person. Our fall 2020 freshman fall-to-fall retention rate was 83.6 percent, Carroll’s second best in 22 years!
We created a “Carroll Bubble”
I am grateful to our faculty, staff, and students who worked hard to create a Carroll College bubble beginning in mid-August. From Argentina to Iceland and California to New York, Carroll students traveled from all corners of the country and globe to return to Helena in August. We felt strongly that in order to have a successful semester, we needed to begin with testing of nearly all students upon arrival on August 15. We worked with a laboratory in Boulder, Colorado, which was able to provide us with continuous and rapid results so we could identify any students who tested positive with COVID-19 and quickly isolate them. Since August, Carroll has provided over 2,300 COVID-19 tests to mitigate spread of the disease. It worked!
Early October was a true test
Our bubble held nicely until early October when we noticed an increase in active COVID-19 cases on campus. Our Marching Back team worked with Lewis and Clark Public Health and its leader, Drenda Niemann to coordinate our rapid response. I am happy to report our Marching Back plan with its safety and testing protocols worked. We were able to quickly identify sections of the campus where the virus had been identified, isolate those students, and place into immediate quarantine any other students who were identified through contact tracing. Within two weeks, the number of active cases on campus dropped from over 70 to single digits. We have continued with weekly asymptomatic testing for all students who desire it through the end of the semester and weekly active case counts remained low.
Creating a culture within the bubble
I am very proud of the campus culture we have created this autumn within our Carroll bubble. Students wear their masks at all times and the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce joined with us to sponsor “COVID Cash,” a program which involved randomly rewarding students who modeled good safety practices.
Faculty and staff have incorporated our safety protocols into all meetings. Our facilities department did an incredible job of keeping our students safe via clean and sanitized facilities seven days a week. Our Campus Ministry program did a fantastic job of offering spiritual and liturgical opportunities for our students daily through safe and socially-distanced opportunities including Mass, prayer services, fellowship (FOCUS), and through our student-led peer ministry program. Our CAMP program offered continuous opportunities for outdoor engagement and experiences. Carroll’s students understood the importance of maintaining the bubble so as to ensure they would not have to finish the academic year taking classes online from their parents’ basements.
Marching forward!
Our Marching Back task force will now be called Marching Forward. This name change is reflective of our focus on the future here at Carroll. We will be resuming the academic year in-person on January 19, 2021! We have great confidence in our abilities to safely manage the spring semester.
We have launched our first-ever Winter Session with nearly 200 students registered for online remote classes between December and mid-January. This presents a great opportunity for students to stay busy over the break and pick up some extra classes to ensure they do graduate in four years.
We also announced our new Master of Social Work (MSW) program which is hybrid-online and designed to prepare licensed clinical social workers. This new program will begin in fall 2021. In addition, we are taking registrations for our new Accelerated Nursing Program, which is a 15-month program for adults who want to return to college to complete their nursing degree.
Helena, thank you for your support of Carroll College – we are indeed thankful!
John E. Cech, Ph.D. is President of Carroll College
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!