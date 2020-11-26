Carroll College gives thanks!

On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, our students departed campus to be with their families across Montana and 36 other states. We ended the semester on a high note thanks to the help and support of the Helena community and the cooperation of the Carroll community.

Only 27% of America’s colleges committed to in-person learning

Out of nearly 3,000 colleges and universities surveyed this fall, Carroll College is among the 27 percent who had planned to open fully or primarily in-person for the entire autumn semester. The other 73 percent were either fully or primarily online or operated in a hybrid format. We remained fully open with 80+ percent of our students living on campus and the vast majority of our classes meeting each day in person. Our fall 2020 freshman fall-to-fall retention rate was 83.6 percent, Carroll’s second best in 22 years!

We created a “Carroll Bubble”