Carroll College breaks national record

On Monday, September 14, Carroll College proudly announced making national history. U.S. News and World Report named Carroll as the #1 Regional College in the West for the 10th consecutive year. No other regional college in the nation has earned this achievement for ten consecutive years! This is an accomplishment for Carroll and the State of Montana.

Carroll College was created as a Diocesan College in 1909 by Bishop John Patrick Carroll, Bishop of Helena, with the goal of giving “young men [and women] of Montana a thorough, liberal education which fit them for leadership in any vocation they may choose.” The Bishop went on to say “knowledge and virtue are the armor with which the [college] shall strive to equip its students.” These words of our founding bishop exist today at Carroll and are recognized nationally this week.

Carroll earned a perfect score of 100 in the U.S. News 2021 rankings, including over 1,400 schools. I believe the most meaningful recognition is the “Top Undergraduate Teaching” award. This category has existed for three years, and Carroll came in #1 the first year and again in 2020. Carroll was second in the nation in this category last year. This award recognizes the faculty of Carroll College who go the extra mile daily.