Carroll College breaks national record

On Monday, September 14, Carroll College proudly announced making national history. U.S. News and World Report named Carroll as the #1 Regional College in the West for the 10th consecutive year. No other regional college in the nation has earned this achievement for ten consecutive years! This is an accomplishment for Carroll and the State of Montana.
Carroll College was created as a Diocesan College in 1909 by Bishop John Patrick Carroll, Bishop of Helena, with the goal of giving “young men [and women] of Montana a thorough, liberal education which fit them for leadership in any vocation they may choose.” The Bishop went on to say “knowledge and virtue are the armor with which the [college] shall strive to equip its students.” These words of our founding bishop exist today at Carroll and are recognized nationally this week.
Carroll earned a perfect score of 100 in the U.S. News 2021 rankings, including over 1,400 schools. I believe the most meaningful recognition is the “Top Undergraduate Teaching” award. This category has existed for three years, and Carroll came in #1 the first year and again in 2020. Carroll was second in the nation in this category last year. This award recognizes the faculty of Carroll College who go the extra mile daily.
Bishop Carroll’s charge to prepare students for leadership in any vocation resonates today with Carroll’s new academic core, focusing on the “Sed Vitae” or “But For Life” experience, including service learning, experiential learning, and student internships. At Carroll, it is important the 21st century leaders and critical thinkers have a worldwide holistic view and being a productive member of society. Our academic core, including theology and philosophy, assists our students to approach problems from a unique perspective.
Carroll is extremely proud of undergraduate research opportunities, showcased by our annual Student Undergraduate Research Festival featuring hundreds of original research projects. Last year’s SURF exhibits are online at www.carroll.edu/digitalsurf.
What are other factors U.S. News considered with their decision? First, Carroll consistently has one of the highest college completion rates in the northern Rockies. Secondly, Carroll’s retention rate is also one of the highest in the region at over 83 percent and boasts national medical school acceptance rates of 85+ percent for nearly three decades. The national average is 41 percent. This past spring, we celebrated the fact 100 percent of our 2020 nursing graduates passed the NCLEX RN exam on the first attempt. The national average last year was 83 percent.
The U.S. News and World Report selection process was not able to measure the heart and passion of Carroll College. When the current pandemic hit in March the remaining students on campus launched “Carroll Cares” helping the elderly and less fortunate acquire medicines and groceries. Others reached out to nursing homes during the pandemic to greet and cheer residents during the bleakest moments in March and April. Prior to the pandemic during this past year, Carroll’s students volunteered over 15,000 hours of community service across Montana, the nation, and internationally in Uganda, St. Lucia, Guatemala, and Mexico.
I am proud Carroll’s commitment to veterans was recognized by naming Carroll the #1 Regional College in the West for Service to Veterans. Carroll has earned “Yellow Ribbon” status for stellar reputation for serving veterans. This means post-9/11 veterans, or their designated dependents can attend Carroll at no expense.
Carroll continues to expand its academic footprint and outreach in Montana with new programs including accelerated nursing, Master of Social Work, Master of Public Health, and other programs are being examined including Doctor of Nurse Practitioner, focusing on Bishop Carroll’s service driven vision.
The Carroll staff also deserve a round of applause for the recognition Carroll received this week. They work tirelessly, day and night, to ensure our students have what they need to meet academic and residence life objectives.
Carroll, like every college and university, continues to struggle with the challenges of the pandemic. However, the national recognition received this past week merits a moment to celebrate and say thank you!
Thank you, Carroll and thank you Montana. Go Saints!
John E. Cech, Ph.D., is the president of Carroll College.
