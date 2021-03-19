Carroll College at its best: A year overflowing with spirit and triumph

Exactly one year ago this week, Carroll College made the decision to move 100 percent of course instruction to remote delivery effective March 17, 2020. We also began working with our nearly 900 students who lived on campus to begin preparations for them to return home. The next six months would seem surreal and almost as if they were from a science fiction movie script. However, we did it! We moved our entire curriculum to remote delivery, provided services for the nearly 300 students who remained living on campus last spring, and completed the semester without a single positive case of COVID-19. Plus, we celebrated our graduates with a virtual conferral ceremony.

However, the most difficult task was still in front of us – preparing for fall 2020 and spring 2021. After hundreds and hundreds of hours of work and preparation, we opened our campus for all our students to return, tested nearly 100 percent of our returning students for COVID-19, set up stringent safety protocols, and held in-person classes this past autumn with, again, nearly 900 students living on campus in our residence halls. Carroll College was among 27 percent of America’s private and public colleges which did not have to go fully remote for even a single day last fall. We continue to be very proud of that accomplishment. It was due to the incredible effort of our faculty and staff who worked around the clock to ensure our students were safe and able to complete their classes, labs, and clinicals. Transparency and consistent communication to Carroll’s students, faculty, staff, and the Helena community was mission critical to a successful execution.