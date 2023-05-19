May 19 marks Endangered Species Day, a time when people around the world focus on animals that are in grave danger of becoming extinct or endangered in the near future.

As a Montanan, it's particularly an important day to me considering the significance of many species in our state, especially the grizzly bear.

This year is especially poignant, as it also marks the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act — landmark legislation conserving wildlife, fish and plants, as well as habitats.

I hope your readers will find inspiration to take some action during this day and celebratory month, because the stakes have never been higher and consequences more dire — for wildlife and for humans, too.

Our leading scientists say we are at a crossroads in time, facing potential catastrophic damage to ecosystems with loss of biodiversity around the globe reaching crisis levels.

Four decades ago, grizzlies were on the brink of extinction. After being added to The Endangered Species List, and through intense study and science-based management, their numbers slowly increased. Today, they only occupy a small geographical landscape comparative to what their range used to be. The protected status of grizzly bears in the Northern Rocky Mountains in the Lower 48 states is in grave danger, because U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is exploring whether grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems are “sufficiently recovered” to no longer be considered as a “threatened” species. Grizzlies continue to face enormous challenges including bear/vehicular collisions, high cub mortality, continued loss of habitat through human encroachment, and human/bear conflict. They are far from recovered. Their continued recovery has proven to be a delicate balance. They need to remain on The Endangered Species List so that their survival is not threatened.

Animal populations have declined by nearly 70% in the last 50 years due to the compounding effects of human activity, including overhunting and exploitation of animals, habitat destruction and environmental pollution.

The good news is we still have time to choose protection over destruction; to shepherd in a new era of respect for all animals as we share the same destiny driven by human actions.

As the Montana director for the nonprofits Animal Wellness Action and Center for a Humane Economy, I wanted to share a few of our campaigns with the hope one or more may be of interest, because there is no better time to step up and be a part of promoting the health of animal lives. There is so much needless cruelty done to animals that is harming not just our human souls, but the web of life that defines the planet as a whole.

Get the Lead Out of Our Wildlife: Nearly half of our bald and golden eagles are suffering and many dying just this past winter from toxic levels of lead — one of the most dangerous pollutants causing adverse effects on wildlife today and potentially harming population growth and leading to extinction of sensitive species. You can help. Learn about the dangers of lead ammunition.

Protect Apex Predators to Boost Biodiversity: Science tells us quite clearly that our top predators — wolves, mountain lions and bears — serve key ecological roles in safeguarding biodiversity. According to one study in Mammal Review, “Large, terrestrial carnivores are key regulators exerting strong and irreplaceable effects on biological community assemblages, and their absence can lead to fundamentally downgraded ecosystems.” Instead of wiping them out, as humans have done throughout history, we need to respect and protect them. Mass Killing is Not Conservation. Learn more about how to help.

I wish readers feel good about their experiences and engagement during this year’s Endangered Species Day, and for anyone who would like to receive timely updates on our campaigns, please visit bit.ly/3WfXVle.