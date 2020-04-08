Caregiving in the era of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Even in ordinary times, the 114,000 unpaid family caregivers in Montana face a daunting set of daily tasks. With little or no training, they’re often responsible for wound care, tube feedings, dressing, transportation and managing finances and medical bills of their loved ones.

Of course, these are not ordinary times.

The coronavirus pandemic has complicated the lives of family caregivers, especially those with older loved ones who are most susceptible to coronavirus. It has added fear, anxiety and isolation to an already stressful situation. Here in Montana, routines have been upended as we cope with this disease.

Since the outbreak of the virus, AARP has been urging family caregivers to develop a plan in case they or a loved one gets sick. Our recommendations include:

Pull together a team. Develop a list of family, friends and local caregiving services who can help.

Identify local services. Many restaurants, pharmacies and grocery stores are adding pickup and delivery services.

Check the federal government’s Eldercare Locator (found at eldercare.acl.gov) to help you find support services in your area.