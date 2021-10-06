Carbon pricing can ease transition to green energy future

Clean energy is popular, but sometimes it’s hard to see how we’re going to get there from here.
In a poll taken this spring, two-thirds of registered voters in the U.S. supported transitioning the U.S. economy from fossil fuels to 100% clean energy by 2050.
In a recent guest opinion, State Sen. Ankney, a tireless advocate for the people of Colstrip, said “no one wants to cheer up [climate champion] Greta Thunberg more than I do”, but he seems wary of the Clean Energy Payment Program (CEPP), and worried about losing affordable, reliable fossil fuel energy and jobs, saying “No one knows how all of that energy would be replaced.”
While there is always uncertainty, experts have been planning for this transformation to clean energy for decades. So have entrepreneurs, who are daily announcing 21st century innovations, like hydrogen gas storage in the salt domes of Utah, or the molten salt energy storage facility being considered for the decommissioned coal plant in Hayden, Colorado.
Closer to home, the Northwest Power and Conservation Council’s latest five-year plan (draft, comment at nwcouncil.org) shows how market forces are already and will continue to be a large driver of this switch from coal, since wind and solar PV are the least expensive options for utilities and their customers.
The council is “confident” that concerns about the daily fluctuation in renewable energy can be managed reliably by coordinating with other sources, like hydropower, energy efficiency, demand response (voluntary reduction of demand at certain hours of the day), existing resources (gas, nuclear and remaining coal), and regional collaboration in the Western electric grid, which will “produce significant cost savings and introduce more efficiency into system operations.”
With some of the best wind energy potential in the country, Montana could even maintain our regional net exporter status and lower electricity rates by about 40% by 2050.
State regulators and legislators in Washington, Oregon and Idaho have also asked for coal retirements, as they face calls to lower carbon pollution and warming from agricultural producers and other outdoor industries who are being directly affected by drought, wildfire and heat; insurance companies and CEOs facing unmanageable risk; and young people afraid for our future.
The irony is that utilities are the industry most vulnerable to climate disruptions. (S&P Global) Coal plants have already had to shut down when water supplies are too hot to cool their systems.
There’s really no time to waste to start implementing an orderly transition to alternatives.
Sens. Tester and Daines should support cost-effective policies like carbon pricing that place a fee on carbon pollution and let the businesses, industries, utilities and families decide the least cost and most efficient way to reduce their emissions, without additional government mandates.
Economists affirm carbon prices act quickly and effectively. They also speed the development of innovative technologies, by making them cost competitive, and can influence other countries to have their own carbon price.
Most importantly, we need to take care of American households during this shift. Money raised by the carbon fee can be given as a cash-back rebate to families to offset higher energy costs. Some of that substantial revenue should be used to help fossil fuel workers and other communities with transition and resiliency needs.
Right now Congress has a chance to plan ahead and shape our energy future. We know Sens. Tester and Daines have Montana's best interests at heart. Ask them to smooth the clean energy transition for Americans with careful planning and well-designed carbon pricing. Let’s cheer up Greta and Sen. Ankney.
Kristen Walser is co-coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby Montana.