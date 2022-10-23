Candace Payne: Voters deserve straight talk about zoning

As a candidate for Lewis & Clark County Commissioner, I have met with many individuals and groups about issues of concern. The issue of zoning continues to dominate the conversations with certain groups, as well as with my opponent. One of the most concerning comments that continue to be brought up is that “the County did not listen to us.” That seemed to warrant further investigation. After all, those county employees all work for the taxpayers.

So, I spent several hours at the County Planning Department, with Lindsay Morgan the person specifically in charge of putting the Helena Valley Zoning Regulations together. I came away from that meeting having been reminded that there are two sides to every story. For example, one ongoing comment made at the local meetings is that the 10-acre minimum lot size would require that a fire hall would take up an entire 10-acre lot when that amount of land is obviously not necessary. The County addressed that concern by an amendment that provides that a minimum lot area shall not be required for public facilities and public services, thereby addressing the oversize lot requirement for a firehall.

Another statement made at these meetings and echoed by my opponent is that if the 10-acre minimum lot size is enforced, there will be no new subdivisions. While we are all entitled to our own opinions, we are not entitled to make up the facts on which we base those opinions. The latest amendments to the zoning regulations provide for two exceptions to the minimum 10-acre parcel size. The “Cluster Design” allows lots to be created for less than 10-acre size where they are grouped together, with a proportionate share left as open space. The “Planned Development” provides that lots of less than 10 acres can be created where the Developer proves that there will be enough water to sustain the proposed subdivision, and that there are adequate provisions for the subdivision’s fire protection. The “gloom and doom” predictions of my opponent and his real estate developer cohorts are just a broad-brush misrepresentation of what has actually been adopted. There are 14 counties in Montana that have adopted zoning. To my knowledge there has not been an end to land development in those counties. I fully support responsible development that encourages sustainable affordable housing.

The County Zoning department has put on several “open house” events to explain to the public the changes they have made. Last spring there were three of these held at various locations around the Valley to explain to the public the March 30 amendments proposed to the County Commissioners. The County is now putting on open house events to address questions by the public regarding the July 12 amendments to the zoning rules. I am hoping that the folks who are most interested in this issue will attend the open house scheduled on Oct. 27 at the East Valley Fire Department.

One other source of information is the “Frequently Asked Questions” drop-down page on the county’s zoning website. It is written in plain language and provides a lot of relevant information. You can find it at: https://www.lccountymt.gov/cdp/zoning.

The County Planning Department and the Commissioners have very definitely listened to the concerns of the landowners and developers in the Valley. The Commissioners accommodated the requests fairly and responsibly, recognizing that land use will affect all of us for years to come. You don’t have to take my word for it — or my opponent’s — check it out yourself. Make an informed decision about zoning in Lewis & Clark County.