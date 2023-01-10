Byron Stahly: More on the public access story

A couple of recent guest view articles in the IR regarding the governor and public access piqued my interest. I have enjoyed outdoor recreation and hunting and fishing in Montana since I was old enough to remember and access to public lands are core to what I support. Having some free time after recently retiring after 33 years in the professional engineering business, I decided to take a little deeper dive into the governor’s proposed budget as it relates to the tax revenues generated by cannabis and his support of public access.

The governor’s budget proposal reallocates the 20% cannabis tax revenues presently allocated to FWP for conservation programs to other directly impacted programs. Assertions have been made that this reallocation is in conflict with the initiative that the voters passed and, thus, concludes the governor does not support public access.

When the Montana voters approved ballot initiative I-190 making cannabis legal for recreational use, the ballot language stated, “Marijuana taxes will contribute to the general fund and special revenue accounts for conservation, veterans’ services, substance abuse treatment, healthcare, and local governments.” The complete text of the actual initiative, regarding conservation, states “conservation programs to offset the use of water and soil in marijuana cultivation.” Statements indicating the taxpayer approved initiative promised funding to public access are misleading and simply not true; the voter approved initiative did not dedicate funds to public access.

A core program FWP utilizes to help purchase conservation easements for habitat protection is the Habitat Montana Program. The program came to life in 1987 and at that time specifically focused on protection of critical wildlife habitat. The stated goal of the program today is “conserve and restore important habitat for fish and wildlife.” Reading Habitat Montana’s Report to the 66th Montana Legislature (Jan. 2019), there is an impressive list of wildlife conservation easements and wildlife management area additions to which Habitat Montana contributed funding. The governor’s proposed budget increases funding of this program over the prior biennium.

Conservation easements and public access are two different things. While public access can be a component of a conservation easement, statute does not require it and many times conservation easements do not include public access amenities. I believe, with very few exceptions, every conservation easement purchased with public funding should require a public access provision of some sort, understanding every situation is different.

The Habitat Montana program from its inception has been funded with revenues generated from hunting licenses. Having purchased hunting licenses for the past 45 years, I can proudly state I have contributed to funding the program. I suggest nonresident fishing licenses should be increased significantly, with additional revenues going specifically to public access related programs.

The governor’s proposed budget includes $12 million for the Habitat Montana Program, a modest 4% increase over the last budget cycle, and maintains the 4% cannabis tax revenue allocation to each of the following: state parks, trails and recreational facilities, and non-game wildlife. Under the governor’s administration and support, significant purchases have been made securing both wildlife habitat and public access. The Bad Rock Canyon, Mt. Haggin WMA expansion and Big Snowy Mountain Range purchases secured 7,278 acres open to recreation and hunting. Additionally, the governor supports access to our Montana rivers including proposing the allocation of $4 million from FWP for Yellowstone River access in southeast Montana, as well as FWP mapping of all existing river access locations on every navigable river in Montana. This will allow strategic planning of new public access locations in areas presently void of public access. The governor also supports a draft proposal (LC 0745) which would increase Block Management maximum eligible payment from $25,000 to $50,000. The Block Management Program is indeed Montana’s premier program for opening private lands to public hunting access by financially incentivizing private landowners. I appreciate the governor’s commitment to habitat and public access and a proposed budget that backs up that commitment.