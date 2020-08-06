Bullock's steady leadership will keep Montana safe

Because of his early actions, until recently, Montana experienced the lowest rate of cases in the continental United States. And when the rates began to increase, Gov. Bullock heeded the advice of public health experts and mandated masks in indoor spaces in counties with four or more confirmed cases.

None of these decisions were popular with every person in our state, but instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, Gov. Bullock took action tailored to Montana because he cares about the well-being of every person in this state more than scoring political points. That’s the type of leadership we need more of in government.

Unfortunately, it’s the opposite of what we see all too often in Washington.

In the midst of this global pandemic, politicians are working to strike down the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which protects people with preexisting conditions and provides access to health care coverage. In the best of times, losing the ACA would be harmful. But trying to strike down the ACA during a global health crisis is downright reckless.

Fortunately, contrary to the dysfunction we see in Washington, D.C., Gov. Bullock was able to work with both parties to expand quality, affordable health care here in Montana and put us in the best possible position to limit the negative effects of COVID-19.