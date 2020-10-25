Bullock wants more restrictive land use provisions

A patchwork of restrictive land use policies, compensatory mitigation, and ever-increasing cost of regulation are designed to keep industries away from appropriate and important public land activities. The role of industry is vital, not only to Montana’s economy, but also to conservation and reclamation efforts. Taxes, fees, and revenue generated by Montana industries, like oil and gas, fund several conservation and environmental programs across the state. The concept of multiple land use management requires users of public lands to accommodate and coexist with other public land uses and users. Multiple use management has served us well; dumping the process because it didn’t lock up more public land is not promoting public access.