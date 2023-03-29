Sarah Perry’s March 21 letter to the editor reported that at a Feb. 21, Planning Board meeting, Sussex Construction floated the idea of asking the city of Helena to consider turning the historic west end of LeGrande Cannon Boulevard into a means of accessing Sussex’s proposed 172-unit Westside Woods subdivision.

This would almost certainly require converting LeGrande into a standard, paved, two-way street.

I watched the video of the Planning Board meeting where this was discussed. I was appalled, Perry’s account is accurate. This idea of paving the west end of LeGrande is simply a terrible idea.

This nine-tenths of a mile section of LeGrande Cannon Boulevard is now a nonmotorized path, a crown jewel of Mount Helena City Park. In the first years of the 20th century, LeGrande Cannon Boulevard was initially constructed to be a linear park, a place for recreation and while traversing its course, an avenue for refreshing one’s soul. Hyperbole?

Nope, not at all. In a Helena Independent Aug. 17, 1907, newspaper article, Mayor F.S.P. Lindsay had ventured forth with several guests onto the completed portion of LeGrande Cannon Boulevard. His out-of-town guests agreed that LeGrande was “…the most level and picturesque highway in Montana. The view from any point [was judged] incomparably splendid…[and the boulevard when completed] will become a favorite and famous thoroughfare for the people of Helena.”

The east half of LeGrande has since been developed, and would be unrecognizable to Mayor Lindsay and his guests. However, if they were to travel today’s LeGrande west of Silverette Street, they would recognize their beloved promenade. It’s a well used, deeply loved feature in today’s Mount Helena Park, and a reliable place to meet happy Labrador dogs with their equally happy owners. LeGrande is one of the few wooded and level paths near Helena. As such it carries with it all the virtues and attractions imagined by the early 20th century citizens and leaders of Helena. No responsible developer would suggest that we turn the historic LeGrande Cannon Boulevard from a park path into a vehicle-trafficked street, any more than anyone would suggest girdling the Cathedral of St. Helena with a neon-bedecked roundabout.

When constructed, Westside Woods will supplant a meadow which every spring is a good place to see Alpine forget-me-nots, a short, exquisitely blue flower with a jaunty bright yellow center. Helena needs more housing, and responsible new development is one of the ways we are going to get it. The forget-me-nots will be supplanted by family homes, and I suppose that’s the way of the world.

I welcome responsible development, and in fact I live in a home built by Sussex Construction. I can imagine how Westside Woods might well become a wonderful place to live. But responsible development on Helena’s westside does not include laying waste to the LeGrande Cannon walking path. Particularly when there are better alternatives on the table, specifically, the proposed westside access through property currently owned by American Storage West.

Developing access to Westside Woods through the American Storage property may not be the cheapest alternative for the developer, but it is the necessary and responsible choice. I hope the developer will listen to his better angels and do the right thing.