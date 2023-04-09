Hello from Helena at the Legislature.

Good news is we are rolling right along but we will still have a lot to do on the other side of Easter.

My Business, Labor and Economic Affairs Committee has been the busiest for me as we are hearing and considering a large number of bills that have been transmitted to the Senate from the House of Representatives.

The Natural Resources Committee is hearing and debating some interesting bills and looking to achieve a unique blend between agriculture interest and coal mining. Agriculture is a very important part of our economy, as is coal production. We acknowledge all forms of energy are essential to help Montana meet our energy needs and continue to be economic.

We need to protect our natural water resources in terms of quality and quantity and are working on two bills to find a good working decision.

We just passed a bill through the Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Committee on the floor of the Senate that will now go over to the House of Representatives to be heard, debated and approved. This bill is important, it deals with access to medication and vaccines to keep our livestock healthy and productive.

While Senate District 9 is blessed to have local veterinarians and retailers that is not always the case in other areas. This June federal law will force livestock producers to get even the simplest of medications, vaccines and prescriptions through a vet.

This bill creates a new veterinary retail dispensing license to improve and ensure ongoing safe access to animal drugs prescribed by veterinarians.

This is a simple, commonsense solution for Montana ranchers who need antibiotics to treat their livestock. Ranchers would still have access to medications directly from the veterinarian and mail order services- this bill would provide and preserve an additional option through ranch supply stores.

There has been concern we might not receive the normal exemption for our truckers hauling calves in the midwest this fall. That rumor seems to be false at the moment and I know Senator Daines is working on legislation in Washington D.C. that would solve this problem long term.

After Easter we will be back to work to continue debating all of the pending legislation I have mentioned and address continuing economic and budget concerns.

As we begin to wrap up this legislative session I will continue to look to close in on outcomes to keep Montana vibrant and healthy in the future.

I wish everyone a happy Easter weekend and hope we can all reflect on the special season and what Easter means to all of us in our lives. So much to be thankful for.

The best to you all.