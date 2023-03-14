Greetings from Helena.

Here we are back in Helena at the Legislature after a short refreshing break at midterm. It is a good and much-needed goalpost along the way so we stay on schedule and on task.

The break gave most of us a chance to go home to our districts to discuss the issues at hand and get grounded again. I was able to attend a workshop in Augusta, in the south part of my Senate District 9.

In this workshop we learned and discussed the importance of guardian dogs and their increasing roles in the mountain front landscape for protection of people and their livestock from grizzly bears, mountain lions and wolf packs — a great addition that correlates well with my Senate Bill 295 to outline and establish a pathway to getting the grizzly bears delisted from the endangered species list.

I also attended a 50th anniversary registered angus sale in the middle of my district. It was well attended by breeders throughout Montana as well as others by video from throughout the entire country. It is no surprise a western livestock sale close to Great Falls featured a lively market that day which is good news for our agriculture country.

Upon returning to the Capitol on Thursday evening, I attended an event featuring part of the crew from the USS Montana Submarine.

We were updated on some future events and the history of the magnificent submarine named in Montana’s honor. I’d like to mention LT Cody Polpelka, a younger member of the crew from Cut Bank.

I had a chance to catch up with Cody and his parents who still live in Cut Bank. It was great to talk about 4-H steers and reminisce about youth time at Marias Fair 10 years ago.

Our conversation made me proud - Cody is a great example of our younger generation growing up to do great things in the world.

With this, we are back in the swing of things in the second half of this Legislative session.

Thanks to you all in Senate District 9.