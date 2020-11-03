Brian Kahn is the type of hero we need most today

At the first break Mr. Kahn called me over to where he and another gentlemen were standing – seemingly sizing me up as I approached. Later, I would find out he was a former boxing coach and indeed was sizing me up. Over the next fifteen minutes or so he asked me about my background and with every question answered he grew a little more animated, he looked a little more energized. I didn’t realize it then, but Brian had switched jobs at that break. He had found a story and wanted to share it.

At the end of the day, Brian asked me if I would be interested in doing an interview for a show he hosted on public radio. I was hesitant, but he said I didn’t have to answer then, “Think on it.” Many exchanges later, I stopped by Brian's house as my last act of living in Montana – literally. I was driving a jeep packed with all my belongings headed for D.C.

He and I shared a couple of cups of coffee in his kitchen as he explained all the reasons why I just had to become a boxer. We recorded an episode for his show - Home Ground Radio, and in our last moments together, we talking bringing people together. He gifted me a copy of one of his books and wished me well on my pursuits in grad school and life.