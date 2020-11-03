Brian Kahn is the type of hero we need most today

I was sad to see the headline on 30 Oct. announcing the death of Brian Kahn. Though, I am glad to find out Brian was enjoying the state he loved with the woman he loved when he passed. I didn’t know him well, but I am grateful for the brief time we did spend together. Perhaps more importantly, I am grateful for the example he set.
I met Brian in one of those providential/random encounter type ways. I was attending a meeting to discuss Montana's wood products industry - a duty while working for a then congressman. Brian on the other hand was in attendance because he loved participating in our democracy. He was a lifelong advocate, active citizen, and participated in our community to the fullest extent possible.
Brian was in his element amongst longtime colleagues that day. I, on the other hand, was feeling a little out of place. The last several years, I had spent with the Marine Corps, and then in classrooms at the University of Montana studying political science. Wood products were not a strong suit for me, nor was it a particular passion. I was uncomfortable and just waiting for someone to tell me off for not knowing about their industry and having no right to be there. Instead I ran into Mr. Brian Kahn.
To start the meeting off we went around the room doing introductions, I think everyone there knew each other fairly well outside of me. So this was essentially for my benefit only. And everyone turned out to be quite welcoming and friendly. But Brian didn’t stop at just being polite, he took interest in me.
At the first break Mr. Kahn called me over to where he and another gentlemen were standing – seemingly sizing me up as I approached. Later, I would find out he was a former boxing coach and indeed was sizing me up. Over the next fifteen minutes or so he asked me about my background and with every question answered he grew a little more animated, he looked a little more energized. I didn’t realize it then, but Brian had switched jobs at that break. He had found a story and wanted to share it.
At the end of the day, Brian asked me if I would be interested in doing an interview for a show he hosted on public radio. I was hesitant, but he said I didn’t have to answer then, “Think on it.” Many exchanges later, I stopped by Brian's house as my last act of living in Montana – literally. I was driving a jeep packed with all my belongings headed for D.C.
He and I shared a couple of cups of coffee in his kitchen as he explained all the reasons why I just had to become a boxer. We recorded an episode for his show - Home Ground Radio, and in our last moments together, we talking bringing people together. He gifted me a copy of one of his books and wished me well on my pursuits in grad school and life.
This story is seemingly insignificant to anyone outside of myself. And, even for me, it was initially only a fond reminiscence upon reading of Brian’s passing. But the more I have thought about it the more I am coming to see Brian as the type of hero we need most today.
By most accounts, this self-described “ranch hand, college boxing coach, lawyer, conservationist, and journalist,” and I are on opposite sides of the divide. He knew this about me. But instead of approaching me in an adversarial way, Brian came towards me with genuine interest and curiosity. He sought to understand me be before he judged me. And even after we both knew we didn’t agree on most things, he offered me a platform to speak from. He reminds me that our future successes and hope will be found in our common ground, not our differences.
Thank you for giving me an example of how to live as a good citizen, Brian. Rest in peace.
Kipp McGuire is originally from Helmville and currently lives in Kailua, Hawaii.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!