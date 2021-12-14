Breeding tragedy: How Helena can help our four-legged friends

Pets can bring joy to our homes and communities. The benefits of pet ownership are plentiful. Pets get us outside, alleviate loneliness, and may even help to decrease our blood pressure.

Always nearby to lend a paw or a purr, our animal companions are with us in good times and in bad. In turn, we must look out for the welfare of our domesticated animal companions. The last year in Helena has been difficult for so many. Helena’s community of owned, stray, and shelter animals have felt the impact along side their human counterparts.

Helena’s residents have experienced rising housing costs, coupled with a declining availability of affordable housing. Unfortunately, pet owners in tenuous housing circumstances have had to face hard choices. In instances of homelessness or where available rental housing does not allow for pets, some animals have been left with local shelters that are already at or above capacity. Other less fortunate pets have found themselves out in the cold.

A pet population on the rise

Dog and cat populations in the Helena area are seeing a dramatic increase, with cat population growth especially rapid. The number of stray and feral cats is growing at an alarming rate, with the Lewis and Clark Humane society reporting in August of 2021 that they had exceeded their capacity and that they were “swimming in kittens.” (See KTVH Aug. 13, 2021, interview “LCHS looks for help amid influx of cats and kittens.”)

At the same time, Helena has seen a steep decline in the availability of veterinary care. The number of owned pets in Helena has outpaced the capacity of local veterinary offices. Pet owners seeking medical care for pets in the last year have had to look far and wide, sometimes traveling to nearby cities in search of care. This has been particularly true for newly adopted pets whose owners are not already an established client of a local veterinary office.

In a November 2021 phone survey conducted by Helena Area Friends of Pets, seven local veterinary offices were asked about their ability to accept new cats or dogs as patients. Of the veterinary offices surveyed, five were unable to accept new dog or cat patients when the owners were not already an established client. Only two veterinary offices were able to accept new cat or dog patients whose owners were not already established clients.

This is particularly troubling when considering the effect of unfixed cats and dogs over time. Without intervention, both cats and dogs have the potential to breed at an exponential rate. The North Shore Animal League predicts that a single mated pair of cats or dogs can produce over 2,000 new animals in a four-year period. Within six years, a single mated pair of cats or dogs can result in over 66,000 unwanted pets.

Helena Area Friends of Pets - Spay and Neuter Voucher Program

Since 2004, Helena Area Friends of Pets (HAFoP) has been hard at work in our community, operating a voucher program for spay and neuter services. Bringing together pet owners, local veterinary offices and community resources, HAFoP pools funds to make spay and neuter possible for pet owners facing financial challenges. First directing owners to high-volume spay and neuter clinics, HAFoP helps to fill in the gaps when owners are unable to use the clinics or when the clinics reach capacity. Through the voucher program, we combat pet overpopulation and the number of unwanted animals in local shelters.

HAFoP is a 100% volunteer run nonprofit organization. All donations received go directly to support our mission of reducing pet overpopulation.

Helena’s four-legged friends need spay and neuter services now more than ever. At the current rate, the need for spay in neuter services will outpace existing resources. HAFoP is calling on the community to support spay and neuter. Let us act now, before population growth reaches unmanageable levels, leading to a tragic fate for loyal companion animals.

Send donations to:

Helena Area Friends of Pets; P.O. Box 6042; Helena, MT 59604

Your contribution to local spay, neuter and vaccine services can help dogs and cats in your area. The effects of one spay or neuter can save countless animal lives, decrease the spread of disease, and alleviate the growing burden on local shelters to care for homeless animals.

Mary Gegenhuber is the president of Helena Area Friends of Pets.

