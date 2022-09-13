Brad Molnar: The Legislature will not rebate your excess tax collections

Editorials abound from legislators calling for a special session to give back some of the unexpectedly high revenue collections to those that earned it. Just as common are editorials from legislators saying to forgo a “hot house” special session and spend the money in the general session.

Including the money in the fire fund, rainy day fund, etc., legislators are looking at $2.5 billion in hand. The “official” Republican plan gives $250 million back to beleaguered payers of residential property tax, $100 million to pay down bonding debt with the balance of the $1 billion spend down going back to income taxpayers.

Democrats oppose a special session to return the money. The democrats' published plan centers on spending your tax money on housing for low-income workers in high cost cities. Their strategists continue to amaze me.

The Conservative Solutions Caucus aka Solutions Caucus also oppose a special session. They want to spend the money on mental health clinics around the state and give back any savings generated to taxpayers; some day.

Gov. Gianforte opposes a special session. He wants to spend the money and give unspecified tax breaks to unspecified groups during the regular session. Gov. Gianforte is lock step with the Solutions Caucus. Only they carry his bills. Combined with Democrat votes the Solutions Caucus can pass or kill any bill. Solutions Caucus captain, Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls, said in a recent editorial that the Legislature has been “functionally controlled” by “moderate” Republicans for over a generation. Steve is correct. Govs. Schweitzer and Bullock appreciated their unwavering devotion.

The majority needed to call a special session will not be reached. Your money will not get rebated. It will be “invested” on your behalf. Keep an eye out for those dividend checks.

How does the Solutions Caucus control the outputs of the Legislature? Money begets power; power begets money. The Jobs for Montana PAC funds campaigns to defeat fiscally conservative Republicans or support Solutions Republicans in the primaries. The Jobs for Montana Super PAC is funded by seven other PACs operating under assumed names. Mainly they are the Montana Chamber of Commerce, Bankers Assn., Montana Petroleum Association, Montana Hospital Association, a splinter group of Highway Patrol Officers, Montana Contractors Association, the Montana and Michigan Farm Bureaus, and Realtors. All are members of the Montana Chamber of Commerce. They attack or support under the name Jobs for Montana PAC, individually, or with all of their names on the “Paid For” line of the ad or postcard. Often new names surface as former Solutions Caucus members unite to support their candidate. Names such as Montana’s for Responsible Stewardship and Conservatives 4MT PAC appear on one or two post cards and disappear.

How it works: The hospitals tell Congress they want full compensation for services to Medicaid patients. Congress says not until welfare numbers go up in their states. Montana adopts Medicaid expansion and adds 96,000 to the welfare rolls. Congress gives higher reimbursements to Montana hospitals. Montana Legislature appropriates $100 million to cover Medicaid expansion costs. Montana Hospital Association puts in money, along with other PACs, to protect solutions members and defeat those that oppose the “expansion.” Grand Poobah of the Conservative Solutions Caucus, Rep. Llew Jones (R-Conrad) gets to functionally control the governor and the Legislature. Everyone is happy except taxpayers and the new generational welfare families. Oh, and the Montana Hospital Association whose members get to set up the mental health clinics and get enhanced reimbursements from the federal government without lobbying are also happy. Easy.

That, dear taxpayers, is why the Legislature will not rebate your excess tax collections.

When the secretary of state posts the names of those that voted “yes” to hold the special session, the names you will not see are 1) any Democrats 2) any of the following Conservative Solutions Caucus members: (House) Garner, Loge, Jones, Anderson, Buttrey, Kassmier, Custer, Dooling, Walsh, Welsh, Bertoglio, Frazer, Hopkins, (Senate) Gillespie, Fitzpatric, Tempel, Ankney, Small, Sales, Welborn, Gauthier, Salomon.

Google Montana Legislature, click on Legislators, click on “Roster.” There you will find contact information for your representative, your senator, and the above Solutions Caucus members. Give them a call and ask for their support for a special session to return your money. Many Solutions members are my friends. It’s just a money thing. Be civil. After Sept. 15 check the secretary of state website, see how you fared, and how accurate I was.