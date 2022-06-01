Brad Molnar: Questions for PSC candidates

There are six candidates for Public Service Commission Region 5. Region 5 includes the counties of Flathead, Glacier, Podera, Lake, and Lewis and Clark. PSC decisions directly or indirectly affect all families and businesses in Montana.

All six candidates were given the opportunity to answer three unknown questions and their answers shared with the voters. Three accepted and three declined. Only two answered. John Repke (D) and Anna Bukacek (R) respectfully declined. Derek Skees (R) accepted. When he saw the first question he claimed I do not understand the function of the PSC but would answer. He never answered. Joe Dooling (R) declined stating that he was too busy raising money for his campaign, his ranch was suffering from drought, and I had spoken disrespectfully of the legislative sub-caucus his wife belongs to, “the Solutions Caucus.”

The two remaining answered the three questions as follows:

What lessons on energy are we learning from the Russia vs. Ukraine conflict?

Kevin Hamm (D): “Ukraine had been in the process of moving from interconnectivity with Russia to the EU prior to the invasion. Because of this their current grid has power, but it underlines the issues with large-grid-only services. The spotlight needs to be on multi-site micro-generation that feeds into the grid so a failure, or worse the active destruction of the grid, doesn’t completely destroy the lives of the people it serves. Investing in smarter, smaller, generation that bolsters the grid is an imperative at all levels, regardless of war. In Montana we have the natural resources to extend our generation into smaller communities, which will give more resilience to our overall grid, and we should do it.”

Dean Crabb (R): “Montana should become energy independent within its state border. If we control our own energy we can separate from the grid and keep Feds out. We have enough electricity and enough water. Inside Montana we have the largest gas storage facilities in the west. Montana gas needs to fill that storage tank, not Canadian gas. The Federal Government is restricting, shutting down our utilities without an answer for replacement. If we are independent within Montana State, we can refute federal control.

Justice Scalia stated, “Federal Government may not compel the States to implement by legislation or executive action federal regulatory programs.”

If Colstrip Unit Four closes prematurely $200M in stranded costs may be levied on ratepayers. Is there anything the PSC could or should do to address this issue?

Dean Crabb (R): “PSC should be looking at alternate fuel sources. They may be able to switch the plant over and stay running. This mess is created by the Federal Oversight. Since it is a regulatory issue they may be able to shift some of the loss to other plants. Generate more Hydro and sell into the open market to offset some of the loss. The PSC could try to come up with a scenario that will work best for both the Utility and the rate payer. This does happen and it is known that this could happen, historically they drop the whole expense on the ratepayer. I think they should look at all options before that happens.”

Kevin Hamm (D): “The PSC could stand up for the people of Montana and not pass on costs from obviously problematic assets that NWE could have been planning to retire for years. The PSC hasn’t addressed this, ever. NWE has known since at least 2012 that neither Washington or Oregon would continue to operate coal plants. NWE’s lack of preparation should not be a direct burden for the people of Montana. NWE is allowed to make a profit, not guaranteed one.”

The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners provides in depth training in Consumers and Public Interest, Critical Infrastructure, Electricity, Energy Resources and the Environment, Natural Gas, International Energy Relations, Water, and Federal Government Collaboratives. Which one would you choose and why?

Kevin Hamm (D): “That's a difficult choice, because I think any candidate would benefit greatly from more education in each of those areas. Energy Resources and the Environment, and Gas, both touch on issues that matter deeply for the future of our state (and of humanity as a whole). Federal Government Collaborations would be invaluable in terms of learning about how to access resources we might not otherwise realize we have.

Northwestern Energy has such a profound impact on Montanans across the state, the committee that would give me the best set of tools with which to deal with them effectively and fairly would be the Committee on Electricity.

Dean Crabb (R): “ Montanans for Limited Government asked me why commissioners need to travel. I responded, “The NARUC seminars”. I belong to several organizations that are part of NARUC, such as IEEE and NERC with SCADA, also closely involved with micro grids.

I would join various committees but mainly Gas. We lack natural gas in Montana. Our biggest down fall in this state at this time. The feds are hard after gas right now but we also need to acquire more.

Interesting note-all persons and commissioners put in place by other states, agencies and companies have utility experience.”

Brad Molnar served on the PSC for eight years; twice as vice-chairman. He currently is a senator serving on the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee and the Legislative Consumer Committee.

