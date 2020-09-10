Boost SNAP for COVID relief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helena Food Share has been an essential lifeline for so many in our community when they struggle to put enough food on the table for themselves and their families. The community has so generously joined in making this work possible, ensuring help with food for all who need it.

But in this unprecedented time, we are all faced with uncertainty about what the coming months may bring -- doing our best to navigate this public health crisis, while anticipating continued economic upheaval and increased hardship for many. It is ever more important that we ensure the most basic need of food for our neighbors is met.

Through these past several months, more in our community – unemployed workers and many now living without a home -- have come to our doors, asking for help getting food. Helena Food Share has provided increased levels of food assistance, all while we have also made major changes in operations to keep our customers, volunteers and staff safe.

As we continue this work and the community steps forward to help, we ask Montana’s Congressional leaders to do their part by passing a COVID-19 relief package that boosts SNAP benefits.