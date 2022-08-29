Bob Pyfer: Abortion is a matter of values

The abortion issue is all about values. What do you value most? Your values are formed by a combination of your individual environmental influences or life experiences, and your own individual cognitive analysis and personal conclusions regarding those experiential inputs.

Parents, teachers, religion, media, and cultural surroundings all have an impact on your values. At least arguably, we also possess certain intrinsic human values. The desire to live and be happy with a minimum of personal suffering; to successfully negotiate social relationships with others. I for one want to believe that every human also possesses some degree of empathy and compassion for the suffering of all sentient beings.

If one can possibly step back from all dogmatic doctrines and values imposed by extrinsic sources, and focus on our natural intrinsic benevolence, while applying our best efforts at objectivity, we may have a shot at discovering truth and justice.

In other words, can we start with a moral "blank slate" and apply our best natural cognitive and emotional intelligence to the abortion issue?

At the risk of oversimplification, the abortion issue boils down to two conflicting values. In one corner is the absolute sanctity of human life as a good, in and of itself. In the other corner is the desire to avoid or reduce sentient human suffering. The former value holds that once the earliest stages of human life has begun, it must be protected at all costs. The latter holds that the consequential suffering, which results from rigid adherence to the mystical belief that all human life is somehow divine, is more important than theoretical dogma.

All this notwithstanding, if you simply believe that God despises abortion because human life in all its stages is the greatest good superior to any other value, you are entitled to this religious belief. But make no mistake, it IS a religious belief!

In a democracy underpinned by the rule of law, our duly elected representatives make rules to avoid chaos and further the common good. However, our society erects boundaries around this rulemaking power by way of our constitution. This overarching, fundamental law protects us from abusive tyrannical rulemaking by setting forth basic principles that no legislation can violate. One of those principles prohibits laws that would establish or impose religious dogma on the citizenry. The founding fathers adopted this principle recognizing countless historical examples of egregious human suffering caused by religious persecution.

So you are free to enjoy the proven benefits of church community and to follow, live, and practice your religious beliefs. You are not, however, either morally or legally entitled to impose those beliefs on anyone else, either directly or through your elected representatives.

You are not entitled to force another human being to have a child; to force suffering on an unwilling mother and a helpless unwanted child. In all likelihood, our mental institutions and prisons are heavily populated by neglected, unwanted children.

If anything is sacred, it is the duty to protect women and children from suffering, and to protect a woman's solemn responsibility to decide the course of her life for herself, without government intrusion.

On the macro level, the abortion issue distracts our attention from serious problems affecting our shared quality of life and indeed, the very survival of life as we know it on this planet.

We have so many truly important crises causing real human suffering, like mental illness, human trafficking, drug trafficking, homelessness, teacher shortages, childcare shortages, poverty and child hunger, present and future pandemics, international and domestic terrorism, potential nuclear war, violent crime, white collar crime, inflation, crumbling infrastructure, and climate change, not to mention sticky issues like immigration, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and preservation of our very democracy. Given all this, its both a shame and shameful to waste your time, effort, AND VOTE opposing your neighbor's right to make her own critical life decisions in consultation with family, trusted friends, counselors. and medical professionals.

Abortion is a private matter and is simply not an appropriate topic for the general population to heavily weigh in on. If regulation is needed, it should come in the form of ethical standards developed by medical and mental health professionals. Direct intrusion by the government, micromanaging the doctor-patient relationship, is a horrible waste of time and effort; and most importantly, its just downright cruel!

Mystical dogma vs. Real suffering. That's our choice. That's our value judgment.