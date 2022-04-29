Bob Henkel: How Montana narrowly approved a new state constitution 50 years ago

Most Montanans are unaware of the narrow margin by which our new state constitution was ratified on June 6, 1972. If 1,267 voters had changed their votes, Constitutional Referendum 68 would have been defeated. The vote was 50.2%, to 49.8 %, 116,415 to 113,883.

After approval, the new Montana Constitution caused more legal change in one day than had occurred since statehood. It repealed the outdated 1889 document which had defied reform for years.

From 1967 through 1968 the Montana Legislative Council had studied the old Constitution. The Council concluded that half of the provisions of the Constitution were obsolete.

The 1969 legislature agreed to place a referendum on the ballot calling for a Constitutional Convention. Voters agreed in the 1970 November election. The legislature set November 21, 1971 as the date to elect 100 delegates, based on the number of legislative house members from each district. The Montana Supreme Court ruled that elected officer holders were ineligible to run, so the gathering became a “People's Convention.” Because the words “Constitutional Convention” didn’t fit well in newspaper headlines, the gathering was commonly called “the Con-Con.”

The 100 Con-Con delegates met Jan. 17, 1972. In less than two months they produced a document that would affect the lives of generations of Montanans.

One delegate commented at the end of the Convention, “I think our proposed constitution is the finest gift to the young people of Montana that is in our power to give.”

The vote approving the new document was set for June 6, 1972. A political twist occurred when the Montana Supreme Court held that since passage of the new constitution was controversial, the convention was prohibited from spending any state money for voter education. That was a shock to delegates.

Leo Graybill, convention chairman, and John Toole, vice chairman, thought that it would take a statewide media campaign to assure passage of Constitution Referendum 68. That's where I came into the mix. In April, they invited me to create and manage their advertising campaign. The reason: In 1970, I managed the statewide advertising campaign for Gov. Forrest Anderson's successful Montana Executive Reorganization Ballot Referendum. It reduced the state departments and agency boards of directors from 168 to down to 19. "Twenty's Plenty!" was the catchy slogan.

The Convention had no funds for a statewide campaign. So I donated my time and I convinced the majority of radio stations across Montana to broadcast free public service commercials with information about the new constitution. Fortunately, the groups who opposed it did not request equal time. This was before FCC regulations prohibited free broadcast time for controversial issues.

The extensive, statewide radio campaign augmented the local grassroots work of the 100 Con-Con delegates who worked in their communities, explaining the important improvements in the proposed constitution.They held public meetings, wrote newspaper articles and were interviewed on radio and television.

John Toole spoke to me after the win. I will always remember him saying, "Bob, considering the narrow victory, there would be no new Montana constitution, without the statewide radio public service commercials.”

The new constitution affected all of us.

For example, prior to the 1972 constitution, millions of dollars of State cash was deposited at banks throughout Montana, drawing little or no interest. Under the new constitution, The State Board of Investment was set up. It now manages more than $20 billion, saving Montana taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars over the years.

This simple passage in the Constitution was almost revolutionary at the time. "Montana shall maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment in Montana for present and future generations." This led to numerous environmental protection laws governing clean air, clean water, mining reclamation and development and protection of our natural resources. The new constitution also changed the way schools are funded, requiring the legislature to fund a larger share of public elementary and secondary schools budgets.

Constitutional scholars rank the Montana document among the nation's finest. We can all be proud of the great efforts of the 100 Constitutional Convention delegates and all the Montanans who helped to gain those crucial votes needed to ratify the constitution.

Bob Henkel's Sage Advertising Agency handled ad campaigns for nine winning statewide ballot issues during the 1970s and 80s. In 2003, Henkel founded the Old Glory Landmark, big flag, in Centennial Park and managed it for 18 years.

