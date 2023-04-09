As an 80-year-old I have far less concern for my own future than I do for our children and grandchildren.

Why?

Because at this age, few of the following things will impact me personally, but will impact future generations greatly.

Climate: Studies show that the 10 warmest years in the 143-year record have all occurred since 2010.

And, climate scientists warn that we have about 10 to 12 years to dramatically curb carbon emissions before the climate starts to spin out of control. Solutions exist, but we need to act big, and we need to act fast because if we don’t, the rest of these things will not matter.

Guns: Mortality of kids 1-19-years-old killed by guns in the U.S. is 5.6 per 100K population, while the average in other developed countries is 0.3 — we’re 18 times worse!

This is a uniquely American problem that we inflict on our kids. But we have the ability to solve this problem if we act in concert.

Health care: The cost of health care in the U.S. is 17.8% of GDP, almost twice the 9.6% average of all other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries. So, we not only have far higher health care costs, but often have worse outcomes. Why? Well, maybe we should study other countries’ health care systems and apply some of their best practices toward improving ours.

Abortion: A recent Pew Research poll shows that a 61% majority of U.S. adults say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. So why isn’t it legal?

Sadly, it seems we are unable to have rational conversations about all these important issues. Why? Because special interests and their lobbyists promote a ‘tyranny of the minority’. They do this by using divisive tactics and spreading plenty of dark money around to influence politicians.

Someone once said that “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph in the world is for good people to do nothing.” Well, history shows that meaningful change always happens from the ground up. So, isn’t it about time that we, the centrist majority, start to exert our collective influence?

If you want to resolve these problems, action is needed. Get involved. Write your senators and congressmen. Write letters to the editor. Organize peaceful protests. Run for office. VOTE. Only we can fix it.

Let’s do something!