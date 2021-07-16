BLM assessment favors American Prairie bison plan

Additionally, changes have been requested on the Telegraph Creek allotment. This allotment has been approved for bison grazing in the past and has had bison grazing on it for over six years. Requested changes are for season of use, from rotational to year-round and for removal of approximately 2.5 miles of fence. This would leave approximately 5 miles of interior fences in place. It’s also important to note that American Prairie has been conducting year-round grazing on our Sun Prairie unit since 2014, and we have met or exceeded all BLM standards for range and riparian health.

The BLM’s assessment makes it clear that the proposed action could actually improve at-risk riparian areas. The EA states that “at-risk riparian areas could experience improvement with changes in class of livestock. In contrast to cattle, which demonstrate a strong selection for riparian areas, lowlands, and water resources, bison will select higher elevations for grazing.”