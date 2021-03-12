Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act would protect our sporting heritage

There’s no doubt that Montanans place a high value on our wild public lands and the unparalleled opportunities they provide for us to hunt, fish and recreate. Eighty percent of sportswomen and men support the BCSA, along with over 160 businesses, organizations and other entities. We see that value in the sheer number of hunters who flock to the Blackfoot and Clearwater valleys to pursue their wild game of choice. With record-breaking numbers of people recreating on public lands in these valleys, we are now at a critical point where we must conserve the fish and wildlife habitat that makes this area so special and beloved. We need this bill now more than ever.