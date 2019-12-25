With the opening of three new elementary school buildings in Helena and the beginning of classes at the newly established East Helena High School, 2019 was a significant year for public education in the area.
As a result of a $63 million bond approved by Helena voters in 2017, the new elementary school buildings for Bryant, Central and Jim Darcy opened their doors in the fall of this year. There was excitement in the air for teachers and students as they spent the final days of the 2018-19 school year packing up classrooms and saying goodbye to their old school buildings. The old schools were in poor condition, and the new schools marked a jump into the 21st century in terms of both technology and methods of teaching.
For Central Elementary School, it was a return to a new home. After the former Central School building was evacuated due to stability concerns, its students and teachers spent six years in the old Lincoln School building in the Sixth Ward. An entire generation of Central elementary students never went to school downtown, which is the area the school is meant to serve. Bringing the school back to the neighborhood was a major milestone for the community.
You have free articles remaining.
In the fall, 124 freshmen became the very first students to attend East Helena High School. The freshmen celebrated their first homecoming, including a pep rally in October, and one grade level will be added to the school during each of the next three years.
Dan Rispens is the principal of both East Helena High School and East Valley Middle School, which is where classes are being held until the new high school building opens in fall 2020. East Helena voters approved an approximately $30 million bond in May 2018 to fund the construction project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.