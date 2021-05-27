Big and bad national forest clearcuts continue

Clearcuts and logging roads are very bad for grizzly bears, since most grizzlies killed by poachers are within 500 yards of a logging road. Why? Because clearcuts don’t provide any hiding cover from poachers and it’s much easier to hunt a grizzly from a truck on a road than hiking through a thick forest.

Clearcuts are also bad for species like lynx and goshawks that depend on old growth forest habitat. Lynx avoid clearcuts for up to 50 years for many reasons, but mainly because the snowshoe hares — their primary food source — aren’t there. Snowshoe hare feed the world of forest carnivores, but after a clearcut the hare are all either eaten by predators since there’s no undergrowth to hide in, or they leave for better habitat. When there are no hare, lynx starve to death.

Wildfire is often given as a reason to clearcut. The twisted thinking is that if the trees are gone there can’t be a forest fire. Of course this is not true. Wildfires burn through clearcuts full of weeds much faster than through thick forests because there are no trees to slow the wind — and high winds are the primary drivers of large wildfires.