BidenCare will bring less access, lower quality, and higher taxes

In the wake of the tumultuous 2020 elections, Americans now face additional uncertainty over just how far the Democrats in control of Congress will try to push their radical plans to reshape our country. These next few years promise to be increasingly volatile if Democrats follow through on threats to force us down a socialist path.

The centerpiece of their leftist agenda is BidenCare, a plan to establish full government control of your health care, eventually arriving at full-on Medicare for All.

BidenCare centers around creating a “public option” that would crowd out private insurance. Under Biden’s plan, millions of Americans who now have private insurance would be forced into poorly-managed, government-run, health care.

The consequences of this plan are dire. The public option would put pressure on private insurance by increasing premiums, resulting in the elimination of many private plans offered by employers. As the pool of private insurance shrinks, premiums will go up even more, eventually spiraling out of control.

And that is the point. Rather than outright ban private insurance, as would be done with Medicare for All, BidenCare slowly and insidiously eliminates private insurance over time. These two bad proposals represent different roads to the same destination — single-payer health care.