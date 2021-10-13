Biden can fix missteps on Afghanistan withdrawal

I’m glad that President Biden broke with precedent and withdrew American troops from Afghanistan, ending, on Aug. 31, 2021, nearly 20 years of combat in one of the most isolated countries in the world, more than a decade after the death of 9/11-architect Osama bin Laden.

Strategically, the withdrawal made sense.

First, while estimates vary, America had spent on average $300 million per day over 20 years in Afghanistan, resulting in more than $2 trillion of expenditure.

Second, with China rattling its saber in the Western Pacific region, threatening Taiwan and others, America needs to be focused on its main strategic rivals.

Third, similarly, with Russia always a threat, especially to Eastern Europe, America’s military doesn’t need to be spread thin.

Fourth, given the tensions over the Iran Nuclear Deal, or lack thereof, it makes little sense to have American troops on the ground within missile range of Iran. (Iran shares a long border with Afghanistan.)

Fifth, transnational terrorists, from Al Qaida to ISIS, are not just in Afghanistan. They are in North and Sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast and Central Asia, and, of course, the Middle East. Centralizing troops in Afghanistan distracts from disrupting terrorist planning, generally.