Biden and Tester plan to rein in corporate monopolies

President Biden signed 72 directives in a series of executive orders to try to reign in corporate abuse and to create a more competitive marketplace. These directives are instructing agencies to investigate anticompetitive practices and to create a more level playing field. One of the directives instructs the Federal Trade Commission to force equipment manufacturers to allow us the right to repair our own equipment. Another directive instructs the USDA to stop corporate monopolies from labeling imported meat with a Product of USA label.

Sen. Tester has also introduced the Special Meat Investigator Act that empowers an investigator with subpoena powers to use the authority of the Packers and Stockyard act to stop meatpackers from price gouging consumers and producers. He has also sponsored bills that will create more transparency in the marketplace.

The corporate monopolies were unleashed in the 1980s and had been expanding and taking advantage of the American consumers at an unbridled pace. For example, prior to 1980, the largest four packers only processed about 25% of the beef and pork, and now they process over 84%. Since President Reagan turned them loose, Congress and five different Presidents have done nothing to corral them until now. It has been allowed to happen because of a cheap food policy that is more about corporate control of our food dollar than about providing cheap food. They were turned loose to expand under the guise of efficiency, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, we found out it came at the expense of resiliency. Consumers were rationed meat, dairy, and produce while farmers were euthanizing livestock, dumping milk, and plowing in vegetables. This is a broken system.