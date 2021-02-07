Biden actions a prescient warning to policy extremists

Hence, when people talk about the “civility” of the law-making and governance processes in the “good old days,” what they are really referring to is the prudent application of The Golden Rule — treat fellow legislators as you would want to be treated, and respect long-standing conventions which, in most cases, are there for very good reasons.

Understanding the structure and complexity of governmental systems is not something one can simply “pick up” quickly, and it’s a terrible mistake for new legislators to think that might be the case. In truth, the more understanding and knowledge of our complex governmental systems one possesses, the greater the tendency toward prudence in policy and budgetary decisions.

If anyone doubts that, it’s undeniable that former President Trump’s lack of governmental experience led to an avalanche of unwise decisions with wide-ranging “unintended consequences.” Yet for someone with exactly zero experience in governance, even understanding the potential consequences of imprudent decisions was apparently impossible for Trump to comprehend. Nothing says failure like Trump’s disastrous handling of the pandemic in which he simply wanted it to “go away like a miracle” — and cost more than 400,000 Americans their lives before he was drummed out of office.