Better Business Bureau: Travelers need to stay aware of changing policies

Given how quickly things are moving, it is now especially tough for customers to identify how to fix things when travel plans fall apart. An effective course of action likely begins with communication. More specifically, connect with the company used to book the trip.

“I would encourage travelers to first try and work something out with the vendor that they’ve purchased their vacation through directly,” says Joubert. “If the vendor isn’t willing to work with them, they can always turn to the Better Business Bureau to file a complaint. They can also turn to the attorney general’s office in that state where the vendor is located and even their own state.”

For those optimistic travelers who either have a trip scheduled in the near future or are thinking of booking one soon, the best advice may be to stay informed. Resorts, tourism boards and internet search engines all offer updates that can be delivered via text or dropped in an email inbox.

“I’m letting people know that the most important thing they can do if they do want to travel is to make sure they’re paying attention,” explains Hines. “Sign up to receive travel alerts for the areas where they’re traveling. Pay attention to government recommendations, local recommendations and the recommendations of the hotel where they’re going.”