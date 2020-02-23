Better Business Bureau: Plan ahead to avoid wedding catastrophe

With Valentine’s Day is in the rearview mirror, wedding planning season is kicking into high gear, especially for Montana lovebirds planning 2020 nuptials. Bridal events around the state are cropping up to help you pick vendors. Save the date cards are waiting to be mailed (or emailed, it’s 2020, after all). Cake must be tasted.

But with recent headlines about the chain of NOAH’s event centers abruptly closing around the nation and costing couples thousands of dollars (and heartache you can’t put a price tag on), wedding planning can feel downright scary. Here at the Better Business Bureau, we have taken reports of consumers losing, on average, $4,386 to NOAH’s. Not only that, many couples have no back up venue for their wedding.

With so many details to work out and options for choosing just the right vendor for clothes, invitations, flowers, photography, reception hall, catering, music, travel packages, etc., it’s easy to get overwhelmed before you get started. And the last thing you want is to end up like the jilted NOAH’s couples, crying on the local news because you have no where to get married.

Before you let NOAH’s ruin the season of love, we’ve put together some tips on to help you plan and execute your wedding (with as few tears as possible).