Better Business Bureau: Navigating employment scams

So, what is the best way to avoid falling into this trap?

First, realize that some jobs are more likely to be leveraged for scams than others. Be wary of secret shopper positions or any job with a generic title such as caregiver, administrative assistant or customer service representative. Positions that don't require specialized training or licensing appeal to a wide range of applicants. Scammers know this and use it in their fake ads.

If the job posting is for a well-known brand, check the real company's job page to see if the job is posted there. Always try to apply directly from the company’s website. If you have questions or need clarification, pick up the phone and call the company directly.

If you don’t know much about the company, research it at bbb.org, where we keep records on more than 5 million businesses. Also, take research efforts one step further and look online to see if the same job is coming up in other cities. If it is, it is likely a scam.