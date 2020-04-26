Better Business Bureau: Navigating employment scams

As businesses remain closed because of COVID-19, unemployment rates continue to rise, with nearly 80,000 Montanans filing for unemployment in the week ending April 11.
Despite the fact that almost 60,000 of those were continued claims, the numbers point to many Montanans out of work. And for many, the uncertainty of their long-term employment status and a decrease in income has them looking for ways to make money working from home.
Ads promising work-at-home jobs via internet businesses, shipping or mailing work, selling goods and more, are alluring at a time when most of America is stuck at home. But many of these "jobs" are scams. They are aimed at getting your money and information and won't deliver on the claims they make.
Here’s one way Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific has seen this con play out: You see a help-wanted ad online or receive an email or text message from an "employer," asking you to apply for a position. Your interest is piqued, and you decide to receive a little more information about the position via a limited exchange over the phone or via email.
After a suspiciously short interaction, you might even land the good-paying job. Having accepted what appears to be an excellent opportunity, you’re asked to provide personal and banking information. This is where the sham goes south. If the job is a scam, all communication is shut off, and you, the unsuspecting jobseeker, just gave an untrustworthy entity private information.
So, what is the best way to avoid falling into this trap?
First, realize that some jobs are more likely to be leveraged for scams than others. Be wary of secret shopper positions or any job with a generic title such as caregiver, administrative assistant or customer service representative. Positions that don't require specialized training or licensing appeal to a wide range of applicants. Scammers know this and use it in their fake ads.
If the job posting is for a well-known brand, check the real company's job page to see if the job is posted there. Always try to apply directly from the company’s website. If you have questions or need clarification, pick up the phone and call the company directly.
If you don’t know much about the company, research it at bbb.org, where we keep records on more than 5 million businesses. Also, take research efforts one step further and look online to see if the same job is coming up in other cities. If it is, it is likely a scam.
Different hiring or onboarding procedures should raise your suspicion. You shouldn’t have to pay for training or expensive office supplies up front. Watch out for on-the-spot job offers. You may be an excellent candidate for the job but beware of offers made without an interview. An HR representative from a real company will want to talk to a candidate before hiring them.
Also, don't fall for an overpayment scam. No legitimate job would ever overpay an employee and ask for money to be wired back to the “company.” This is a common trick used by scammers. Be careful if a company promises you great opportunities or high income as long as you pay for coaching, training, certifications or directories.
If you are looking for a job, you are not alone, but take the time to find a legitimate fit. Better Business Bureau also encourages you to report possible scams to BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker.
Hannah Stiff is the Montana marketplace manager for BBB Northwest and Pacific.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.