Better Business Bureau: Loyalty in a pandemic

In breaking news on May 19, Gov. Steve Bullock announced the Treasure State is steamrolling toward Phase II of reopening.

On June 1, bars, restaurants, breweries, fitness facilities and others can increase customer capacity to 75%. Places of worship and bowling alleys can also welcome more guests. Out-of-state visitors will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days before enjoying Montana. These shifts are unfolding rapidly, and businesses are readying themselves.

On the endless list of considerations for employers, a central question remains. Will employees come back to work? For some out-of-work employees, federal and state unemployment benefits combined make up a greater sum than the employee made previously at their job.

More than the financial bottom line for furloughed staff members is another conundrum: What if I don’t feel safe returning to work? The gray area engulfing both employees and employers during these phases of reopening is enormous.