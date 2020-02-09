Better Business Bureau: File early, watch for scams during tax season

Tax scams are some of the largest frauds facing consumers today. To help keep your personal information safe this tax season, be sure to watch out for:

Pros who overpromise. Be wary of any tax preparation service that promises larger refunds than the competition. Avoid tax preparers who base their fee on a percentage of the refund.

Tax experts who suggest you get an anticipation loan. It may be great news to learn from your tax preparer that you’ll be receiving a refund from the IRS. But don’t be tempted to pay for an advance so you can get the funds more quickly. This option can eat up a large chunk of your refund because you pay it to the preparer as a commission. Instead, opt to have your refund deposited directly into your checking or savings account. Processing can be quick these days. And it is better to wait for the funds rather than pay for an advance.

Calls and emails pretending to be the IRS. Be wary of any communication you receive claiming to be from the IRS that requests payment. The IRS will never call or email you to settle a bill. Any request to settle a tax bill using an odd form of payment or demanding payment via telephone or email is a scam.