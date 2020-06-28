Better Business Bureau:Donating in trying times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seeing the suffering and struggle around us, many people want to reach into their wallets to provide support. For some, putting their money where their mouth is serves as a way to help organizations and movements bring about change. Deciding where to donate isn’t always easy, though. With thousands of organizations and groups to support, how do you make sure your money is making an impact?

"Donating to a cause you support is a great way to help make a difference.,” says Kelsey Gardipee, Charity Review Manager for Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific. “To make sure that your donation makes the greatest impact, do a quick bit of research first to ensure that you know who you're donating to."

While most charitable organizations have good intentions, their processes for distributing and managing funds may not meet your expectations. Research is vital for knowing exactly how your money will be used to support the causes they serve. Established, legitimate charities should have the capacity and experience to address those issues and have a track record ready for your review.