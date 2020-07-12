Better Business Bureau: Cyber and legal issues of tracking and contact tracing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific is alerting employers to cybersecurity issues associated with COVID-19 contact-tracing solutions.

Interest in COVID-19 monitoring is growing as employers grapple with appropriate measures to keep their employees and customers safe and avoid workplace outbreaks.

“Safeguarding privacy is important for business,” said BBB NW+P CEO Tyler Andrew. “Protecting personal information applies to both customers and employees and can be done in a way that also creates a safer place to work in the era of COVID-19.”

Tracking and contact-tracing solutions are being considered and implemented throughout the country to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. High-tech solutions include smartphone applications that employees can download, which will track and store proximity data or use other means to determine location. If a user is diagnosed with COVID-19, data collected by the smartphone app can be used to trigger notifications to other employees (and outsiders) who have crossed paths (within six feet) with the infected person.