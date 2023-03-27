The Montana Trappers Association is trying to sneak into the ranks of our state’s hunters and anglers. HB 372 proposes a referendum to make trapping a constitutional right, but the short title is “Establish right to hunt in (the) Constitution."

The bill includes hunting and fishing because trappers know that without those widely-accepted public uses, their effort would surely fail.

Our Montana Constitution and statutes already protect the interests of hunters and anglers. Trapping is already protected outside of the constitution by statutes. But treating trapping in the same category as hunting and fishing is false — they are very different for a lot of reasons.

At most, there are 6,000 trappers in Montana, a generous number as more licenses are sold than people who actively trap. This number is staggeringly low when compared to other users on public lands — hikers, riders, campers, or hunters with dogs, for example.

Should trappers be a class protected by the constitution? Absolutely not. They are indiscriminate in their focus, and in my experience, sloppy in their practice. I have had a dog trapped in a campground and twice more in other recreational spaces, and our son was entangled in an abandoned snare. The traps were legal, as the current legislative and regulative structure gives trappers first pick on public lands. All other recreationists are subordinate and secondary — a reality this legislation means to solidify.

If this idea moves forward, recreationists will not be the only subordinate interests. Testimony from the Montana Stockgrowers Association, irrigator representatives and others suggested a multitude of unintended consequences. Landowners abutting public land, water rights owners, school trust lands, local and city governments — these will be subordinate to the small minority of trappers or will face litigation to determine which constitutional right is primary.

Trappers can argue that they target their kill, but a baited trap catches whatever is hungry or uses the trail where the trap or snare is set. That includes endangered species. If you want to see grizzly bears taken off the Endangered Species list, then you don’t want snaring to be a constitutional right.

Finally, as a lawyer in Montana for 37 years, I can predict that if the Legislature puts this unnecessary constitutional amendment on the ballot, and it is approved by the voters, it will open a can of litigation worms that will go on for years.

Who will pay for that? Taxpayers.

The current budget bill already appropriates many extra million dollars requested by Attorney General Knudsen to hire outside counsel to defend this Legislature’s work.

Hunting and fishing are not the purpose of this proposed amendment. They are providing hiding cover to a very limited group for cruel, unsporting “recreation.”