Bennett's plan to clean up the Montana Secretary of State's Office

This office has faced considerable challenges, but with new leadership we can refocus it on customer service, not partisan politics and frivolous lawsuits.

We need a secretary of state who understands that Main Street is struggling and uses their office to help them recover, not place more burdens in their way. I was recognized by the Montana Chamber of Commerce for my work to support small businesses and cut through the red tape my opponent has created. We need to bring Main Street businesses to the table to make this office responsive to them by creating a one stop shop for Montana’s entrepreneurs.

We need a leader on the Land Board who will advocate for our outdoor heritage. I grew up exploring our public lands and have defended access to them tooth and nail in the legislature. When reporters asked my opponent about her vision for the Land Board she responded that she was “not well-versed in land board issues.” We cannot trust someone to do the job of protecting access to our public lands if after four years in that office she doesn’t understand the job.