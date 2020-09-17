Bennett is best choice for Montana secretary of state

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A recent Billings Gazette editorial, “Stapleton shows why he is unfit for any office” (Aug. 28) is right on target. What it doesn’t say is: his second in command is just as incompetent.

Christi Jacobsen has been Corey Stapleton’s deputy secretary of state for almost four years. And she is now running to replace him. This is not the person you want in that office, for several reasons.

First, they are joined at the hip and their record is atrocious. They have wasted taxpayer money in extraordinary, historic style.

There was Stapleton's nonexistent charge of voter fraud, blaming county election administrators of not doing their jobs, having to backtrack on those allegations. There was his attempt to implement new election software before the 2020 election, which the county election administrators deemed putting the election in Montana at risk. Again, he had to backtrack. There was the illegal expense for a fancy truck he used for personal use, but paid for with state funds. There was his hiring of an out-of-state government legal counsel, the wife of the former Republican Party executive director, to represent the office. And he lost the case. And there have been trips to New Zealand. Yes, New Zealand. And with fine dining along the way, all paid for by the taxpayer.