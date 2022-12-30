Becky Beard: Honor to serve SD40

When a sitting elected official resigns ahead of the expiration of his or her term, a flurry of activities is set in motion, as we experienced in mid November and into this month. The Senator from Senate District 40, comprising areas of both Lewis and Clark and Powell Counties, resigned just ahead of Thanksgiving week. News of this filtered in while attending Legislative Caucusing and Orientation at the Capitol. It was then that I was approached to ask if my name could be put forward as the replacement for that seat.

There are some clear and unique advantages to my being appointed to the recently vacated Senate District 40 seat. I have tried-and-true legislative experience, having served three terms in the legislature representing House District 80. My voting record attests to fiscal accountability and socially conservative values. I have maintained respectful and responsive communications with my peers in the legislature, the executive branch, and most importantly, with my constituents. Going into the 68th Legislative Session, I have some important bills for which senatorial introduction would garner the strength and support for successful passage. Also, my previous House District 80 constituency already includes a significant portion of Senate District 40, promoting continuity in representation and understanding of local voter issues.

I continue to advocate for smaller, more accountable state government. The two county central committees and the dual Counties’ Commissioners had the opportunity to review qualifications of some fine, qualified individuals for appointment to the recently-vacated Senate District 40 seat. The work of these central committees and Commissioners continues as they review potential appointees for the House District 80 vacancy. This is yet another aspect of government of the people, by the people and for the people.

On Dec. 14, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen administered my Oath of Office as a Montana state senator. I look forward to representing District 40’s constituents — my neighbors in both Lewis and Clark and Powell Counties —during the 68th Legislative Session. It is my continued honor and privilege to serve the residents of Senate District 40 and our state. Please feel free to contact me at Becky.Beard@legmt.gov. Thank you.