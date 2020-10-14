Be wary of efforts to legalize recreational marijuana

The quality of life valued by Montanans will be dramatically diminished if recreational marijuana becomes legal in our state. Collectively we value our safety, property and health. Recreational marijuana will have negative impacts on all aspects of our lives. We urge you to think about both the intended and unintended consequences of recreational marijuana for our state and VOTE NO on I-190 and CI-118.

Marijuana remains an illegal Schedule I drug at the federal level and in the majority of states. Montana has made medical marijuana available for those suffering from illnesses and chronic pain, and we do not oppose efforts to help people live more comfortably in those situations; however, legalization of recreational marijuana is a completely different beast. Do not confuse medical marijuana with the recreational marijuana proposals on the ballot.

We do not need a crystal ball to know what will happen in our state if recreational marijuana becomes legal. We can look at what has occurred in other states that have recently passed similar initiatives to see what is likely awaiting Montana if these measures become law.