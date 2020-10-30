Be team players to stop the spread

COVID-19 cases in Montana are on the rise, with daily cases approaching 1,000. The public health crisis is real and Montana is now one of the most impacted states. In the early days of the pandemic, we enjoyed a false sense of security that Montana, with our wide-open spaces and relatively sparse population, would avoid the worst. Now, the reality of COVID-19, and its impacts to local businesses, is staring us in the face.

Montanans are community-minded; we are hardworking, generous and we look out for each other. We need to tap into the best of who we are to get through this crisis. After all, we are in this together.

Craft beverage manufacturers, and the rest of the hospitality industry, are some of the most deeply impacted by this pandemic. We have been hit hard by the rules necessary to protect public health, which inherently limit the amount of business we can do. We also face the reality that many of our customers just don't feel comfortable coming into our businesses due to the risks associated with crowded indoor spaces. We rely on crowded breweries, distilleries and cideries to make a profit and that’s just not possible right now.